Salem Media Group, Inc. : Schedules 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

03/11/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

Salem Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SALM) announced today that it has scheduled its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time to be held at Salem's headquarters in Camarillo, California.

Salem also announced the record date applicable for the voting of shares at the Annual Meeting to be March 11, 2020.

Follow us on Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

About Salem Media Group, Inc.

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.


© Business Wire 2020
