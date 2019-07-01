Log in
Salem Media : Pat Ryan Retires and Carole Howley Simmons Promoted to General Manager of Salem Media Group - Boston

0
07/01/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today The retirement of 24-year veteran Pat Ryan, General Manager of the Boston cluster. Salem Regional Vice President, Jeff Reisman, commented, “Pat has a strong passion for Salem’s mission; her contribution over the years has been great, and we wish Pat well on her new adventures.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005772/en/

Carole Howley Simmons (Photo: Business Wire)

Carole Howley Simmons (Photo: Business Wire)

At the same time, Salem announced the promotion of Carole Howley Simmons as General Manager of Salem Boston effective Monday, July 1, 2019. Carole has been the General Sales Manager of the Boston cluster for the past six years; earlier in her Salem career, she was as Account Executive vigorously selling the market’s three Christian talk stations. Salem Regional Vice President, Jeff Reisman, commented, “Throughout Carole’s tenure she has proven herself to be a creative and compassionate leader, skills that will serve her well as GM. Carole brings a wealth of local market knowledge and tenacity that will be instrumental in growing the Salem Boston radio stations/digital services to their full potential.”

Follow us on Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.


© Business Wire 2019
