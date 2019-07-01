Salem Media : Pat Ryan Retires and Carole Howley Simmons Promoted to General Manager of Salem Media Group - Boston

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today The retirement of 24-year veteran Pat Ryan, General Manager of the Boston cluster. Salem Regional Vice President, Jeff Reisman, commented, “Pat has a strong passion for Salem’s mission; her contribution over the years has been great, and we wish Pat well on her new adventures.”

At the same time, Salem announced the promotion of Carole Howley Simmons as General Manager of Salem Boston effective Monday, July 1, 2019. Carole has been the General Sales Manager of the Boston cluster for the past six years; earlier in her Salem career, she was as Account Executive vigorously selling the market’s three Christian talk stations. Salem Regional Vice President, Jeff Reisman, commented, “Throughout Carole’s tenure she has proven herself to be a creative and compassionate leader, skills that will serve her well as GM. Carole brings a wealth of local market knowledge and tenacity that will be instrumental in growing the Salem Boston radio stations/digital services to their full potential.”

