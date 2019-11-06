Salem Media : Postpones Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Teleconference

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today it is postponing the release of its third quarter 2019 financial results to accommodate the additional time required by the company and its independent auditors to finalize the analysis of valuation allowances for deferred taxes.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

