SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
Salem Media : Postpones Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Teleconference

0
11/06/2019 | 01:31pm EST

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today it is postponing the release of its third quarter 2019 financial results to accommodate the additional time required by the company and its independent auditors to finalize the analysis of valuation allowances for deferred taxes.



ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter (@SalemMediaGrp).


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
11/04SALEM MEDIA : A New Day Dawns in Philadelphia Radio as Philadelphia's AM 990, Th..
10/28SALEM MEDIA : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Teleconference
10/14SALEM MEDIA : Introduces Six Finalists for First National “Culture Warrior..
09/20SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
09/17SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendm..
09/17SALEM MEDIA : Shrinks Board to Reduce Costs
BU
BU
08/19SALEM MEDIA : Announces Program Addition to Singing News Radio Network and New H..
BU
08/15RELEVANT RADIO : ® Makes Moves to Increase Reach to 220,000,000 persons
PR
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 251 M
EBIT 2019 11,3 M
Net income 2019 -0,52 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -77,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 41,3 M
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,25  $
Last Close Price 1,55  $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward G. Atsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart W. Epperson Chairman
Evan D. Masyr Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Eric H. Halvorson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.-25.84%41
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.19.61%30 214
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.7.14%831
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-37.13%532
HT&E LIMITED10.76%342
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.28.24%236
