Salem Media : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Teleconference

0
07/30/2019 | 02:16pm EDT

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on August 8, 2019.

The company also plans to host a teleconference to discuss its results on August 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. To access the teleconference, please dial (877) 524-8416, and then ask to be joined to the Salem Media Group Second Quarter 2019 call or listen via the investor relations portion of the company’s website, located at investor.salemmedia.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available through August 22, 2019 and can be heard by dialing (877) 660-6853 replay access code 13692370, or on the investor relations portion of the company’s website, located at investor.salemmedia.com.

Follow us on Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter (@SalemMediaGrp).


© Business Wire 2019
