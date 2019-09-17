Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Salem Media Group Inc    SALM

SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC

(SALM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salem Media : Shrinks Board to Reduce Costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

Salem Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SALM) announced the resignation of board members James Keet Lewis, Jonathan Venverloh, Stuart W. Epperson Jr., and Edward C. Atsinger from its Board of Directors effective September 11, 2019.

Salem Media Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Edward G. Atsinger III, offered the following comment on these Board resignations: “The board members’ decisions to resign were not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices. During the last few years, Salem has faced several unique financial headwinds and we are looking for ways to cut costs while not impacting revenue. These resigning board members agreed that a reduction in board fees and travel costs would help improve the bottom line. I am grateful for the service of Messrs. Lewis, Venverloh, Epperson Jr. and Atsinger. Their years of service on the board contributed significantly to the impact Salem is making.” With these departures, Salem’s board consists of its founding members Edward G. Atsinger, III and Stuart Epperson, and Eric Halvorson, Rich Riddle and Heather Grizzle.

Follow us on Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC
03:03pSALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendm..
AQ
02:51pSALEM MEDIA : Shrinks Board to Reduce Costs
BU
09/11SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
BU
08/19SALEM MEDIA : Announces Program Addition to Singing News Radio Network and New H..
BU
08/15RELEVANT RADIO : ® Makes Moves to Increase Reach to 220,000,000 persons
PR
08/09SALEM MEDIA : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/08SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
08/08SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Total Revenue of $64.7 M..
BU
08/07SALEM MEDIA : Appoints Pat Kelley to General Manager in Greenville-Spartanburg, ..
BU
07/30SALEM MEDIA : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Teleconference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 251 M
EBIT 2019 11,3 M
Net income 2019 -0,52 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -98,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 52,2 M
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,25  $
Last Close Price 1,96  $
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 65,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward G. Atsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart W. Epperson Chairman
Evan D. Masyr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Jonathan Venverloh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC-6.22%52
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC11.56%28 345
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.13.45%858
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-31.87%554
HT&E LTD17.41%363
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD-42.21%233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group