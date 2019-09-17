Salem Media : Shrinks Board to Reduce Costs

Salem Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SALM) announced the resignation of board members James Keet Lewis, Jonathan Venverloh, Stuart W. Epperson Jr., and Edward C. Atsinger from its Board of Directors effective September 11, 2019.

Salem Media Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Edward G. Atsinger III, offered the following comment on these Board resignations: “The board members’ decisions to resign were not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices. During the last few years, Salem has faced several unique financial headwinds and we are looking for ways to cut costs while not impacting revenue. These resigning board members agreed that a reduction in board fees and travel costs would help improve the bottom line. I am grateful for the service of Messrs. Lewis, Venverloh, Epperson Jr. and Atsinger. Their years of service on the board contributed significantly to the impact Salem is making.” With these departures, Salem’s board consists of its founding members Edward G. Atsinger, III and Stuart Epperson, and Eric Halvorson, Rich Riddle and Heather Grizzle.

