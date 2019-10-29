5 Top Tips for Trailblazers: How to Launch a Successful Blog

Third in a series of three blog posts, this post highlights content from our session 'Take Your Thought Leadership to the Next Level' at the recent Trailblazer Summit, where about 150 Trailblazers from around the world gathered for two days to network and learn about how to take their community leadership to the next level.

When I started learning Apex, Salesforce's proprietary programming language, all of the resources I found catered toward people who already knew how to code - and I didn't. I grappled with how I could help others who didn't know coding, learn the skills I did to launch my career as a Salesforce Technical Architect. I was far too timid to contribute through the more popular channels like social media and YouTube. But, I was a good writer, so I decided blogging would be the best platform for me to give back to the Trailblazer community. I created SFDC99 to help Salesforce Admins who don't know how to code, gain the skills they need to master Apex.

Why get into blogging?

Blogging is so straightforward for me; I write about what I know. I don't need to woo sponsors, attract speakers, or secure venues - all I need is a keyboard and some pizza.

My blog has opened so many doors for me. It has led to life-changing experiences like my job at Google, dinner with Marc Benioff, Salesforce MVP status, Golden Hoodie awards, and new friendships within the Trailblazer Community.

And you know the wildest thing I've learned from this journey? If I can do it, so can you! Here are my top tips on how.

1. Dominate a niche

You must choose a small target market for your blog. You can't possibly market your blog as something that covers everything in the Admin world. It's better to focus on a niche such as reports and dashboards, Process Builders, or Admin certifications.

You will generate more engagement and gain more followers by writing about your expertise rather than stretching yourself too thin by writing about the topics you're not so well-versed in.

Here are some examples of niches you should start with versus those that are too broad.