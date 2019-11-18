MuleSoft : Empowers Anyone to Unlock Data and Create Connected Customer Experiences With Clicks Not Code

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DREAMFORCE 2019 – MuleSoft, provider of the leading platform for building application networks , today announced new tools, pre-packaged connectors and learning modules to empower anyone to compose connected customer experiences, without writing a single line of code. Now anyone can become an Integration Trailblazer and easily connect data sources – wherever that data resides; accelerate integration with automated, intelligent data mapping powered by Einstein; and learn about the power of API-led connectivity. With the right skills and best-in-class technology, MuleSoft believes anyone should be able to connect data from anywhere to unleash the full power of Salesforce Customer 360.

Every company is undergoing digital transformation to put customers at the center, and integration has never been more strategic. According to the Connectivity Benchmark Report , enterprises have on average 900 applications, but only 29% are integrated together, trapping valuable data in silos and creating disconnected customer experiences. The future of connected experiences requires integrating systems and unifying data with APIs – and this skill set should extend beyond the four walls of IT to be accessible to those closest to the customer.

Unleashing the power of Salesforce Customer 360

To further democratize integration, new tools built on MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ will allow anyone to integrate systems without writing a single line of code. As part of this new experience, users can focus on creating amazing experiences by reusing APIs instead of running and managing integration. Meanwhile, IT can continue to centrally govern, secure and monitor these APIs across the organization through Anypoint Platform. New features include:

Flow Designer: With Einstein's advanced AI capabilities, Flow Designer will allow users to easily create integrations and automate business processes faster than ever before – all without writing a single line of code. Anyone can create smart integrations, with Einstein automatically providing AI-powered data mapping recommendations. With Flow Designer removing the complexity of managing servers, logs and infrastructure, MuleSoft is democratizing integration so companies can unlock innovation while IT maintains security and control.

New MuleSoft Accelerators codify integration best practices and distill them into pre-built integration templates that enable companies to deliver connected customer experiences faster. MuleSoft Accelerator for Service Cloud arms service agents with order history, status and update data to quickly resolve customer issues. Accelerator for Service Cloud provides integration templates to connect ServiceNow and Jira into Service Cloud and create tickets directly from Service Cloud.

MuleSoft Accelerator for Commerce Cloud ensures consumers have accurate and up-to-date product data by integrating inventory and catalog data directly into Commerce Cloud.

ensures consumers have accurate and up-to-date product data by integrating inventory and catalog data directly into Commerce Cloud. Anypoint API Community Manager: Full lifecycle API management, personalization, forums, chat, support case management and engagement analytics come together in API Community Manager to cultivate digital ecosystems. Organizations can easily share APIs with internal and external developers and Integration Trailblazers. New updates include the ability to browse APIs, content articles, cases, forum posts, and client applications through keywords and categories with API Catalog and Integrated Search, ensuring communities can easily find the API resources they need.

All of these features are made more powerful with Anypoint Exchange , MuleSoft's marketplace for pre-built APIs and integrations. Anypoint Exchange enables users within a company to collaborate and reuse integrations and APIs across their entire organization, dramatically increasing their speed and agility as they continue to digitally transform.

Skilling up 100,000 Integration Trailblazers over the next five years

Integration Trailblazers are digital champions – Salesforce admins, developers, integration architects or someone in a business function such as marketing or operations – that want to learn more about the potential of APIs and integration, grow their career and transform customer experiences. IDC projects that Salesforce and its ecosystem will create 4.2 million jobs through 2024, underscoring the opportunity for skilling up the workforce of the future with an understanding of APIs and integration.

MuleSoft, together with key alliances including Accenture and Deloitte, will commit to skill up a total of 100,000 Integration Trailblazers over the next five years to ensure that this foundational skill set can be found across the enterprise. To help the workforce of the future blaze their own integration trail and accelerate digital transformation, MuleSoft has developed new learning journeys tailored to organizational roles and learning goals. The Trailmix is available today on Trailhead, Salesforce's online learning platform, and includes topics on API basics, API creation, API ROI and API ecosystems.

Comments on the news

Eileen Rizzo , senior vice president of IT, Ashley Stewart : "At Ashley Stewart, we believe that by skilling up our employees on integration and APIs, we not only help them thrive in their career but also help our business thrive for the future. API-led connectivity is the most critical skill and concept to learn to create connected customer experiences and bring new innovations to market. As we broaden the Integration Trailblazers within our team, we will be able to accelerate our digital transformation initiatives, particularly as we expand our SaaS solutions."

Dreamforce 2019

Dreamforce is the world's largest software conference with more than 171,000 registered attendees and 13 million online viewers. Bringing together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and Trailblazers, Dreamforce is the ultimate expression of Salesforce's values of trust, customer success, innovation and equality. With more than 2,700+ sessions, Trailblazers in every role and industry will learn how to achieve a 360-degree view of their customers and get hands-on with Salesforce's latest product innovations including AI, voice, integration and online learning. To learn more, please visit: www.salesforce.com/dreamforce .

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices . With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ empowers thousands of organizations to build application networks. By unlocking data across the enterprise with application networks, organizations can easily deliver new revenue channels, increase operational efficiency and create differentiated customer experiences. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com .

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management ( CRM ), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

