Podcast: Holiday Readiness — An Omnichannel Approach

Though consumers aren't worrying about checking off each item on their holiday shopping lists for a couple of months, marketers are wrapping up their preparation to meet their customers at every possible point of engagement.

On this episode of the Marketing Cloudcast, we sat down with our own experts in three key areas you should focus on this season to deliver omnichannel personalized engagements to your consumers.

Al Iverson, Director of Deliverability at Salesforce, highlights the importance of ensuring your meticulously designed and thought out emails get past the technical roadblocks of mass email sending.

Jen Mavis, Senior Product Manager of Mobile Engagement at Salesforce, illustrates how you can reach your on-the-go customers through mobile channels like SMS and push notifications.

Scott Kirtland, Regional Vice President for Advertising at Salesforce, dives into the power of data in advertising through coordinated marketing campaigns.

Finally, Adam Brown, Executive Strategist for Social Products at Salesforce and host of the Social Pros podcast, discusses the importance of a 1:1 social customer experience that aligns marketing and customer service.

To hear more, check out the latest episode of the Marketing Cloudcast: Holiday Readiness 101 For more holiday readiness, check out our Holiday Headquarters.

Want to hear more Trailblazers talk marketing? Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher - or, really, wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you have an interesting topic that you'd like us to cover on the Marketing Cloudcast, let us know! Email your suggestions to cloudcast@salesforce.com.