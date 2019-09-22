Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Podcast: Holiday Readiness — An Omnichannel Approach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Though consumers aren't worrying about checking off each item on their holiday shopping lists for a couple of months, marketers are wrapping up their preparation to meet their customers at every possible point of engagement.

On this episode of the Marketing Cloudcast, we sat down with our own experts in three key areas you should focus on this season to deliver omnichannel personalized engagements to your consumers.

Al Iverson, Director of Deliverability at Salesforce, highlights the importance of ensuring your meticulously designed and thought out emails get past the technical roadblocks of mass email sending.

Jen Mavis, Senior Product Manager of Mobile Engagement at Salesforce, illustrates how you can reach your on-the-go customers through mobile channels like SMS and push notifications.

Scott Kirtland, Regional Vice President for Advertising at Salesforce, dives into the power of data in advertising through coordinated marketing campaigns.

Finally, Adam Brown, Executive Strategist for Social Products at Salesforce and host of the Social Pros podcast, discusses the importance of a 1:1 social customer experience that aligns marketing and customer service.

To hear more, check out the latest episode of the Marketing Cloudcast: Holiday Readiness 101 For more holiday readiness, check out our Holiday Headquarters.

Want to hear more Trailblazers talk marketing? Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher - or, really, wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you have an interesting topic that you'd like us to cover on the Marketing Cloudcast, let us know! Email your suggestions to cloudcast@salesforce.com.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 23:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
07:57pPODCAST : Holiday Readiness — An Omnichannel Approach
PU
09/19SALESFORCE COM : WordPress Owner Automattic Reaches $3 Billion Valuation on Fund..
DJ
09/18SALESFORCE COM : Introduces Sustainability Cloud, Empowering Every Business to D..
PU
09/18SALESFORCE COM : PagerDuty CFO Shares Why Finance Teams Must Become Customer Fir..
PU
09/18SALESFORCE COM : Introducing New Einstein Search – Increasing Productivity..
PU
09/18SALESFORCE COM : Introducing Sustainability Cloud in Advance of Climate Week 201..
PU
09/18Salesforce Launches Corporate CO2 Tracking Tool
DJ
09/18SALESFORCE : Introduces Sustainability Cloud, Empowering Every Business to Drive..
PR
09/17SALESFORCE COM : Announces New Education Grants, Celebrates Bay Area Educators
PU
09/17HOW TO BOOST ROI WITH ACCOUNT BASED : Advice From Salesforce
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 865 M
EBIT 2020 2 760 M
Net income 2020 276 M
Finance 2020 4 345 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 509x
P/E ratio 2021 227x
EV / Sales2020 7,80x
EV / Sales2021 6,11x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 185,49  $
Last Close Price 155,20  $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO & COO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Cindy Robbins Co-President & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM13.31%135 854
ANAPLAN INC99.70%6 987
NUTANIX INC-37.10%4 865
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.9.10%3 339
QUALYS INC4.46%3 063
SOPHOS GROUP PLC7.05%2 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group