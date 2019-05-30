Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce : Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting to be Held in San Francisco on Thursday, June 6, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the company's annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET). The meeting will be held at Salesforce, located at 350 Mission Street, San Francisco, California 94105. Stockholders are invited to attend the meeting and should refer to Salesforce's proxy statement available at www.salesforce.com/investor for details regarding required documentation to gain admission to the meeting.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

An audiocast will be available to the public on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-announces-annual-stockholders-meeting-to-be-held-in-san-francisco-on-thursday-june-6-2019-300859440.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
04:31pSALESFORCE : Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting to be Held in San Francisco o..
PR
09:15aSALESFORCE.COM, INC. : quaterly earnings release
08:01aSALESFORCE COM : Pacific Life Partners with Salesforce for Digital Transformatio..
PR
05/29SALESFORCE COM : Rolls Out Blockchain Builder for Noncoders
DJ
05/29SALESFORCE : Introduces the First Low-Code Blockchain Platform for CRM
PR
05/29SALESFORCE COM : Copado to Showcase its Vision for Salesforce DevOps at Trailhea..
AQ
05/29SALESFORCE : Open Sources Lightning Web Components, Extending the Power of its J..
PR
05/28SALESFORCE COM : partner Arxxus expands into Brisbane
AQ
05/28SALESFORCE COM : Ventures Launches New 99M Europe Trailblazer Fund
AQ
05/23SALESFORCE COM : Copado Sets the Standard for Successful DevOps for Salesforce w..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About