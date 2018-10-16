Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM (CRM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Salesforce : Announces Salesforce : Tower Atlanta, Commits to Adding 600 New Local Jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 06:02am CEST

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced Salesforce Tower Atlanta, significantly expanding the company's regional headquarters in Atlanta. As part of the expansion, Salesforce plans to add 600 new jobs locally, over the next five years, helping fuel the city's economic development. The company will grow its footprint in The Atlanta Plaza in Buckhead, which will now be known as Salesforce Tower Atlanta.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

Salesforce Tower Atlanta joins the ranks of other Salesforce regional headquarters, including Salesforce Tower New York, Salesforce Tower Indianapolis, Salesforce Tower London, and the company's worldwide headquarters, Salesforce Tower San Francisco.

Salesforce employees will start moving into the newly renovated floors beginning in 2019. Plans for the building include a renovated immersive lobby experience and top "Ohana Floor" – an open hospitality space for Salesforce employees, customers and partners, which is also available for nonprofits and local education groups on weeknights and weekends at no cost.

Comments on the News 
"Salesforce continues to reach new heights and we're thrilled to further our commitment to the city of Atlanta," said Elizabeth Pinkham, EVP, Real Estate, Salesforce. "Salesforce Tower Atlanta provides a one-of-a-kind workspace where all of our employees can do the best work of their lives while supporting the community by giving back."  

"Atlanta is a fantastic market for world-class talent and we're thrilled to grow our presence in the region," said Warren Wick, EVP, Commercial Sales, Salesforce. "Many of our top customers call the city home and we're excited to support these trailblazers in connecting with their customers in whole new ways."

"Salesforce joins other market-leading global brands that have recently announced plans to grow their operations in Atlanta," said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. "We are proud to be a top choice for companies looking for a talented workforce, quality-of-life, and a welcoming and inclusive business community. The Salesforce cloud will be an exciting addition to our ever-evolving skyline."

New Tower Supports Salesforce's Continued Growth in Atlanta
Salesforce has been named one of Fortune's Best Places to Work for the past 10 years and was recently ranked one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Salesforce Tower Atlanta will be a hub for world-class, diverse talent, enabling the company to deliver new innovations to its more than 150,000 customers around the world. Salesforce has nearly 600 employees in the Atlanta area and more than 32,000 employees worldwide. Atlanta is home to many Salesforce customers including Coca-Cola, InterContinental Hotels Group, SunTrust and Kabbage.

Giving Back—Committing to 25,000 Volunteer Hours Next Year
Today, Salesforce employees in Atlanta are committing to deliver 25,000 total employee volunteer hours to local nonprofits in 2019. To date, Salesforce technology has powered more than 37,000 nonprofit and higher education institutions; Salesforce.org has provided more than $230 million in grants; and Salesforce employees have logged more than 3.2 million volunteer hours throughout the world. Employees in Atlanta have supported a variety of organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, Camp Sunshine, Open Hand Atlanta and Junior Achievement of Georgia.

In addition, more than 6,000 companies from 100 countries have committed to Pledge 1%, an initiative spearheaded by Salesforce that encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% equity, product and employee time for their communities. Local Atlanta companies that have joined Pledge 1% include accessnow USA, Chaplain&co, Medric Networks and QASymphony.

Salesforce—Fastest-Growing Top 5 Software Company
Salesforce is the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), helping companies connect with their customers in a whole new way. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, and artificial intelligence—to get closer to their customers. The Salesforce Customer Success Platform includes industry-leading services spanning sales, service, marketing, commerce, communities, collaboration and industries, all on a single trusted cloud platform. 

Additional Information

ABOUT SALESFORCE
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit http://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-announces-salesforce-tower-atlanta-commits-to-adding-600-new-local-jobs-300731517.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
06:02aSALESFORCE : Announces Salesforce : Tower Atlanta, Commits to Adding 600 New Loc..
PR
10/15SALESFORCE COM : Crm) Ceo Sold 2,160 Shares of Shares
AQ
10/13SALESFORCE COM : Tech CEOs Spar Over Homeless Measure
DJ
10/13SALESFORCE COM : Tech Executives Spar Over Homeless Measure
DJ
10/12SALESFORCE : Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at WIRED25
PR
10/10SALESFORCE COM : invests in Israeli co TechSee Augmented Vision
AQ
10/05SALESFORCE COM : CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares
AQ
10/04SALESFORCE COM : CRM) projected to achieve earnings growth of 77.40% for this ye..
AQ
10/04SALESFORCE : Grants Equity Awards to Datorama Employees Under Its Inducement Equ..
PR
09/29SALESFORCE COM : Microsoft, Adobe And SAP Announce Data Alliance
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15INSIDER WEEKENDS : Adam Portnoy Acquires 4.2% Of TravelCenters Of America For Th.. 
10/15BMO boosts Salesforce target on cloud portfolio potential 
10/13STOCKS TO WATCH : Was That A Speed Bump? 
10/11SALESFORCE : More Like Sell-Force 
10/09QUARTERLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : Q3 2018 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.