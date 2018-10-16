Salesforce : Announces Salesforce : Tower Atlanta, Commits to Adding 600 New Local Jobs

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced Salesforce Tower Atlanta, significantly expanding the company's regional headquarters in Atlanta. As part of the expansion, Salesforce plans to add 600 new jobs locally, over the next five years, helping fuel the city's economic development. The company will grow its footprint in The Atlanta Plaza in Buckhead, which will now be known as Salesforce Tower Atlanta.

Salesforce Tower Atlanta joins the ranks of other Salesforce regional headquarters, including Salesforce Tower New York, Salesforce Tower Indianapolis, Salesforce Tower London, and the company's worldwide headquarters, Salesforce Tower San Francisco.

Salesforce employees will start moving into the newly renovated floors beginning in 2019. Plans for the building include a renovated immersive lobby experience and top "Ohana Floor" – an open hospitality space for Salesforce employees, customers and partners, which is also available for nonprofits and local education groups on weeknights and weekends at no cost.

Comments on the News

"Salesforce continues to reach new heights and we're thrilled to further our commitment to the city of Atlanta," said Elizabeth Pinkham, EVP, Real Estate, Salesforce. "Salesforce Tower Atlanta provides a one-of-a-kind workspace where all of our employees can do the best work of their lives while supporting the community by giving back."

"Atlanta is a fantastic market for world-class talent and we're thrilled to grow our presence in the region," said Warren Wick, EVP, Commercial Sales, Salesforce. "Many of our top customers call the city home and we're excited to support these trailblazers in connecting with their customers in whole new ways."

"Salesforce joins other market-leading global brands that have recently announced plans to grow their operations in Atlanta," said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. "We are proud to be a top choice for companies looking for a talented workforce, quality-of-life, and a welcoming and inclusive business community. The Salesforce cloud will be an exciting addition to our ever-evolving skyline."

New Tower Supports Salesforce's Continued Growth in Atlanta

Salesforce has been named one of Fortune's Best Places to Work for the past 10 years and was recently ranked one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Salesforce Tower Atlanta will be a hub for world-class, diverse talent, enabling the company to deliver new innovations to its more than 150,000 customers around the world. Salesforce has nearly 600 employees in the Atlanta area and more than 32,000 employees worldwide. Atlanta is home to many Salesforce customers including Coca-Cola, InterContinental Hotels Group, SunTrust and Kabbage.

Giving Back—Committing to 25,000 Volunteer Hours Next Year

Today, Salesforce employees in Atlanta are committing to deliver 25,000 total employee volunteer hours to local nonprofits in 2019. To date, Salesforce technology has powered more than 37,000 nonprofit and higher education institutions; Salesforce.org has provided more than $230 million in grants; and Salesforce employees have logged more than 3.2 million volunteer hours throughout the world. Employees in Atlanta have supported a variety of organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, Camp Sunshine, Open Hand Atlanta and Junior Achievement of Georgia.

In addition, more than 6,000 companies from 100 countries have committed to Pledge 1%, an initiative spearheaded by Salesforce that encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% equity, product and employee time for their communities. Local Atlanta companies that have joined Pledge 1% include accessnow USA, Chaplain&co, Medric Networks and QASymphony.

Salesforce—Fastest-Growing Top 5 Software Company

Salesforce is the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), helping companies connect with their customers in a whole new way. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, and artificial intelligence—to get closer to their customers. The Salesforce Customer Success Platform includes industry-leading services spanning sales, service, marketing, commerce, communities, collaboration and industries, all on a single trusted cloud platform.

