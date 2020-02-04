Log in
Salesforce : Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call

02/04/2020 | 04:31pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 results will be released on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after the close of the market.  The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.  A live webcast of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.  A live dial-in is available domestically at 866-901-SFDC or 866-901-7332 and internationally at 706-902-1764, passcode 1984056.  A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (855) 859-2056 until midnight (ET) Mar. 26, 2020.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-announces-timing-of-its-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2020-results-conference-call-300998926.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2020
