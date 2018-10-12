Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Salesforce : Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at WIRED25

10/12/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff will speak at WIRED25 on Monday, October 15, 2018.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

Benioff will participate in a fireside chat with WIRED Deputy Editor Adam Rogers beginning at approximately 4:35 p.m. PDT. A live webcast will be available: www.wired.com.

Connect with Salesforce

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-chairman-and-co-ceo-marc-benioff-to-speak-at-wired25-300730281.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2018
