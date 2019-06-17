Log in
Salesforce : Co-CEO to Participate in Panel During Governance Week 2019

06/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Keith Block, Co-CEO, will participate in a panel discussion hosted by BNY Mellon and Glass Lewis on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (PT) / 4:00 p.m. (ET) in New York, NY.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-co-ceo-to-participate-in-panel-during-governance-week-2019-300869629.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2019
