SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Keith Block, Co-CEO, will participate in a panel discussion hosted by BNY Mellon and Glass Lewis on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (PT) / 4:00 p.m. (ET) in New York, NY.

An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-co-ceo-to-participate-in-panel-during-governance-week-2019-300869629.html

SOURCE Salesforce