Salesforce : Co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Keith Block to Participate in World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff and Co-CEO Keith Block will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting taking place in Davos, Switzerland from January 22-25, 2019. At the event, Benioff and Block will participate in the following discussions:

Wednesday, January 23 : Benioff will participate in a press conference with the President of Colombia on the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 11am CET / 2am PST . A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting/sessions/a0W0X000009zNrZUAU

Wednesday, January 23: Block will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Making Digital Globalization Inclusive." The session is scheduled to begin at approximately 4pm CET / 7am PST. A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting/sessions/making-digital-globalization-inclusive

Wednesday, January 23: Benioff will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Taking Action for the Ocean." The session is scheduled to begin at approximately 5:30pm CET / 8:30am PST. A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting/sessions/taking-action-for-the-ocean

Thursday, January 24: Benioff will participate in a fireside chat entitled "Digital Trust and Transformation: A Conversation with Marc Benioff." The session is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:30pm CET / 7:30am PST. A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting/sessions/an-insight-an-idea-with-marc-benioff

