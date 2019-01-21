Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM (CRM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce : Co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Keith Block to Participate in World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff and Co-CEO Keith Block will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting taking place in Davos, Switzerland from January 22-25, 2019. At the event, Benioff and Block will participate in the following discussions:

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

Connect with Salesforce

Additional Resources for World Economic Forum

Connect with the World Economic Forum

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-co-ceos-marc-benioff-and-keith-block-to-participate-in-world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2019-300781614.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
04:31pSALESFORCE : Co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Keith Block to Participate in World Econom..
PR
01/18Bloomberg, cox enterprises, gap inc., salesforce and workday close all-new re..
AQ
01/18SALESFORCE COM : to Add 1,500 More Jobs in Ireland
DJ
01/18Alation Raises $50 Million in Series C Funding to Further Leadership in Data ..
AQ
01/18SALESFORCE : Announces Salesforce : Tower Dublin, Commits to Adding 1,500 New Jo..
PR
01/16SALESFORCE COM : in Talks to Buy ClickSoftware in $1.5 Billion Deal -Calcalist
DJ
01/16SALESFORCE COM : in talks to buy ClickSoftware for $1.5 billion
RE
01/14SALESFORCE : Expands Commerce Cloud With New Platform Tools for Embedding Smart,..
PR
01/14SALESFORCE : Research Reveals AI, Mobile & Social Drove Digital Transformation T..
PR
01/10SALESFORCE COM : Major Retailers Drive Consumer Engagement and Commerce Growth w..
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.