Salesforce : Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting

08/27/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Bill Patterson, EVP & GM, Service Cloud, will participate in an investor meeting hosted by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (PT) / 1:30 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-executive-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-meeting-300908015.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2019
