Salesforce : Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meetings

0
04/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Polly Sumner, Chief Adoption Officer, will participate in the following investor meetings:

  • Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019: Evercore ISI hosted meeting at 9:30 a.m. (PT) / 12:30 p.m. (ET) in Boston, MA.
  • Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019: Evercore ISI hosted meeting at 9:30 a.m. (PT) / 12:30 p.m. (ET) in New York, NY.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

Audiocasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-executive-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-meetings-300826384.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2019
