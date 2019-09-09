Log in
SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
Salesforce : Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

09/09/2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

  • Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019: Bill Patterson, EVP & GM, Service Cloud, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference at 1:55 p.m. PT / 4:55 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, NV.
  • Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019: Simon Parmett, CEO & General Manager, MuleSoft, will participate in a group investor meeting hosted by Cowen & Co. at 8:15 a.m. (PT) / 11:15 a.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019: Bill Patterson, EVP & GM, Service Cloud, will participate in a group investor meeting hosted by Evercore ISI at 11:30 a.m. (PT) / 2:30 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019: Bret Taylor, President & Chief Product Officer, will participate in a group investor meeting hosted by Sanford C. Bernstein & Company at 3:30 p.m. (PT) / 6:30 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

Audiocasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-executives-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-300914336.html

