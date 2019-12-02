Salesforce : Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 : Keith Block , co-CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference at 3:40 p.m. PT / 4:40 p.m. MT in Scottsdale, AZ.





: , co-CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference at / in Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 : Keith Block , co-CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit at 12:15 p.m. (PT) / 3:15 p.m. (ET) in Las Vegas, NV.





: , co-CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit at / in Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 : Mark Hawkins , President & CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global TMT Conference at 12:30 p.m. (PT) / 3:30 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

Audiocasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

