Salesforce : Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

12/02/2019 | 07:31am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

  • Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019: Keith Block, co-CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference at 3:40 p.m. PT / 4:40 p.m. MT in Scottsdale, AZ.

  • Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019: Keith Block, co-CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit at 12:15 p.m. (PT) / 3:15 p.m. (ET) in Las Vegas, NV.

  • Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019: Mark Hawkins, President & CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global TMT Conference at 12:30 p.m. (PT) / 3:30 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

Audiocasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-executives-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-300967198.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2019
