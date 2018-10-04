Salesforce : Grants Equity Awards to Datorama Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with its acquisition of Datorama. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Datorama is a leading cloud-based, AI-powered marketing intelligence and analytics platform for enterprises, agencies and publishers. Salesforce's acquisition of Datorama enhances the power of Marketing Cloud with expanded data integration and intelligence, enabling marketers to unlock insights across all of their marketing channels and data sources. Salesforce closed its acquisition of Datorama in August.

Under the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 68,963 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 45 Datorama employees.

The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive.

