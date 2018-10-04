Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM (CRM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Salesforce : Grants Equity Awards to Datorama Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 12:31am CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with its acquisition of Datorama. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

Datorama is a leading cloud-based, AI-powered marketing intelligence and analytics platform for enterprises, agencies and publishers. Salesforce's acquisition of Datorama enhances the power of Marketing Cloud with expanded data integration and intelligence, enabling marketers to unlock insights across all of their marketing channels and data sources. Salesforce closed its acquisition of Datorama in August.

Under the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 68,963 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 45 Datorama employees.

The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-grants-equity-awards-to-datorama-employees-under-its-inducement-equity-incentive-plan-300724140.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
12:31aSALESFORCE : Grants Equity Awards to Datorama Employees Under Its Inducement Equ..
PR
09/29SALESFORCE COM : Microsoft, Adobe And SAP Announce Data Alliance
AQ
09/28SALESFORCE COM : Apptega Raises $700K Round to Create the Salesforce.com for Cyb..
AQ
09/27SALESFORCE : Supports Automobili Lamborghini in Building Connected Customer Expe..
PR
09/27SALESFORCE COM : Diane von Furstenberg Partners with Salesforce to Build Immersi..
PR
09/26SALESFORCE COM INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/26DXC TECHNOLOGY : to Buy Salesforce Specialist
DJ
09/26SALESFORCE COM : Digital Technology Pioneer ABB Expands Its Global Partnership w..
PR
09/26AMAZON : Salesforce and AWS Expand Global Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Enter..
AQ
09/25SALESFORCE COM : SurveyMonkey's Upsized IPO Prices Above Range -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03Buy Cypress Semiconductor At $14 - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/2/18) 
10/02SALESFORCE : If It Looks Too Good To Be True, It Is 
09/29SoftBank Vision Fund Runs With Unicorns 
09/28Micro-Bubble Winners 
09/28Personalization Is The Latest Theme - Cramer's Mad Money (9/27/18) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.