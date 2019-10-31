Log in
Salesforce : Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites

10/31/2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Salesforce as a Leader in its October 2019 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Application Suites. This is the third year in a row Salesforce has been positioned as a Leader in the annual report.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

"Salesforce CPQ enables sales reps to get an accurate quote to customers faster and easier than ever before for even the most complex deals," said Pascal Yammine, SVP & GM, Salesforce CPQ. "We provide a complete solution from quote-to-cash to provide a better buying experience for your customers, and better alignment for your sales and finance teams."

Salesforce CPQ & Billing
Salesforce CPQ & Billing helps companies build recurring customer relationships by enabling them to configure, price, quote, invoice, and collect payments all from one, unified platform. With CPQ & Billing, companies can automate overly manual and complex business processes and get increased visibility across the customer lifecycle with a complete view of sales & finance transaction data in one system. For more information visit https://www.salesforce.com/products/cpq/overview/.

Additional Information

  • A complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites is available for download here.
  • Follow @salesforce and @SalesforceCPQ on Twitter.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-positioned-as-a-leader-in-2019-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-configure-price-and-quote-cpq-application-suites-300949337.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2019
