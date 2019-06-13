Salesforce : and United Way Worldwide Introduce New Salesforce :.org Philanthropy Cloud Volunteering Capability, Announce Kellogg Company and Deloitte as Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, and United Way Worldwide, the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, today announced a new volunteering capability for Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud that allows employees to volunteer and connect with the causes they care about. Salesforce and United Way are also announcing Deloitte and Kellogg Company as customers, leveraging Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud to provide a seamless and transparent giving and volunteering experience for their personnel.

A Partnership to Revolutionize Philanthropy

Today, new generations of the workforce expect and demand that companies take a leading role in making the world a better place. Additionally, customers are increasingly basing their buying decisions on corporate values. In fact, 76% of customers believe companies are responsible for giving back to their communities.

Launched in 2018, Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud is a platform for employees to find opportunities to engage in their communities. With more than 60,000 corporate partners, United Way engages with their employees to improve lives and strengthen communities around the world. The organization's corporate partners contribute billions of dollars and countless volunteer hours to help those in need. Together, Salesforce and United Way are connecting corporations, employees and nonprofits at scale.

Tracking Impact on One Single Platform

In addition to giving to causes by donating money, employees want to volunteer their time and skills. According to Povaddo , 68% of employees want their employers to provide volunteer opportunities.

Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud has redefined community engagement in the workplace. With this tool, not only can employees connect with opportunities, companies can now automate the management of workplace campaigns and efficiently report on them. With this new volunteering capability, Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud will now enable employee-driven philanthropy through a single platform to track employee giving and report on impact.

New key features include:

Skills-Based Volunteering – Employees don't just donate their time; now with Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud, they can donate their skills. Salesforce Einstein AI matches volunteering opportunities to each employee's skills in a personalized dashboard.

– Employees don't just donate their time; now with Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud, they can donate their skills. Salesforce Einstein AI matches volunteering opportunities to each employee's skills in a personalized dashboard. One Integrated Platform – For the first time, employees can see giving and volunteering opportunities and reporting side by side. They can choose whether they want to donate their money, time, or both in the same interface.

– For the first time, employees can see giving and volunteering opportunities and reporting side by side. They can choose whether they want to donate their money, time, or both in the same interface. Champion Role – With Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud, companies can designate Champion Roles, which allow the most enthusiastic employees to create volunteering opportunities, share stories, and make volunteering contagious.

"Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud is ushering in a new era of corporate giving, and we're thrilled to expand upon the innovations to make it even easier for employees to get involved," said Rob Acker, CEO, Salesforce.org. "New generations of the workforce expect and demand that corporations take a leading role in making the world a better place, and Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud is delivering this solution."

"The Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud platform is the cornerstone of United Way's commitment to changing how employers empower their employees to effect real change in their communities and to creating a real community of philanthropy in the workforce," said Brian Gallagher, president and CEO, United Way Worldwide. "With the new volunteering capability, we are poised to help businesses mobilize their full game-changing potential in the communities where their employees live, work and play. We are excited by the momentum we're seeing around Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud and look forward to continuing to work with employees and employers in more ways to advance our fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community."

"Engaging employees with their communities is a growing focus for companies today in an effort to align employee and business values," said Rebecca Wettemann, VP Research at Nucleus Research. "The new volunteering capabilities in Salesforce.Philanthropy Cloud will help deepen employee engagement, attract and retain talent, and elevate the workplace culture."

Trailblazing Companies Choose Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud to Help Accelerate Social Good

Kellogg Company, a global food company that strives to nourish families so they can flourish and thrive, has been a partner of United Way for more than 90 years. With Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud, Kellogg is now able to further elevate its Kellogg's® Better Days commitment to help end hunger and create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. The company is deeply committed to advocating on behalf of hungry children everywhere and engaging people to help address the important issue of food security. Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud will better enable Kellogg's employees across the U.S. to donate their time, money, and skills to the causes of their choice.

"From our earliest days, Kellogg has been a purpose-driven company with a heart and soul," said Stephanie Slingerland, global philanthropy lead for Kellogg Company and executive director of the company's charitable funds. "Our employees are committed to giving back – from lending a hand when disaster strikes to packing thousands of meals for families in need. With this state-of-the-art tool and support from our partners at United Way, we're able to better engage our employees and create even more Better Days for people and communities."

Deloitte, a global provider of industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services, has been working with Salesforce as a go-to-market alliance since 2006. The organization is also committed to driving positive, societal impact with its corporate citizenship initiatives. In the U.S., Deloitte engages up to 25,000 professionals to volunteer annually in communities nationwide during its "Impact Day" of service and also inspires year-round volunteering to help build bridges to opportunity through programs such as mentorship through its RightStep™ college readiness initiative. Most recently, Deloitte has been recognized by Fortune's The 50 Best Workplaces for Giving Back and People magazine's Companies that Care for its corporate social responsibility programs. With Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud, Deloitte will further connect its professionals' volunteering activities to corporate giving initiatives and most importantly, to the causes and communities that matter most to them.

"We believe that the power of human connection can help foster a more productive, innovative, and inclusive society. Our mission is to serve as a catalyst for community-powered social impact by harnessing the collective power of Deloitte's people and network to help change lives, build stronger systems, and shape the future," said Doug Marshall, managing director of Corporate Citizenship, Deloitte LLP. "Integrating Salesforce.org's Philanthropy Cloud into our corporate citizenship engine is a natural fit given our long-standing relationship with Salesforce and our commitment to fostering employee volunteerism. By empowering our employees to give back to causes that are important to them, we can help achieve lasting social impact for the greater good."

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com , or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

About United Way Worldwide

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.8 million volunteers, 8.3 million donors worldwide and $4.6 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately-funded nonprofit. United Way is engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit unitedway.org . Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company, we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace—delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

