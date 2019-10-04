Log in
Salesforce com : $15 Billion Tableau Deal Faces Scrutiny in U.K.

10/04/2019 | 07:43am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it is considering whether Salesforce.com Inc.'s (CRM) $15 billion acquisition of Tableau Software Inc. might hurt competition.

The regulator said it was inviting comments until Oct. 17 to assist with its assessment.

The CMA said it is evaluating whether the deal has resulted in the creation of a relevant merger situation under U.K. rules and, if so, whether that situation has resulted or might be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the country.

Salesforce in June agreed to buy data-analytics platform Tableau for more than $15 billion in stock, its largest-ever acquisition.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

