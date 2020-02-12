Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : 3 Insights to Help You Understand the Growth Marketing Mandate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 05:56pm EST

In the past, marketing was often seen solely as the steward of the brand - and ultimately a cost center. However, driving business growth has emerged as a new mandate for marketers.

Armed with data, all marketers - from analysts to channel managers to executives - are expected to operationalize their growth objectives and prove the value of every marketing investment. But this transition to marketing-led growth has not been without its challenges.

Datorama partnered with Advertiser Perceptions to survey more than 150 U.S. marketers to understand the evolving growth mandate for marketers and identify the top challenges they face. Here are the top findings that will help you better understand the interplay of growth and data in marketing today. Read the full report, Marketing Intelligence Report: Data, Growth, and the New Marketing Mandate to learn more.

1. Growth is no longer an abstract goal - it's a defined directive

The report found the growth mandate is real and already proliferating throughout marketing organizations. In 2019, two out of three marketers shifted their priorities to focus on this marketing-led growth.

Also, marketers are front and center in this directive to drive growth. The data shows 96% of marketers agree marketing functions have a major role to play in driving ROI and growth for their business.
2. Data and analytics pose the biggest challenges to achieving the growth mandate

Marketers are struggling to meet their goals. On average, only 34% say they're performing 'very well' against a given marketing goal and 57% are doing a 'fair' job and still have room to improve. And, while sales/revenue is the number one growth-defining metric for marketers, only 33% feel they are very successful in achieving it.

Why does success lag for these marketers? What holds them back from optimal growth? The most common barriers to growth marketing are directly related to data: They don't have a unified view of performance and real-time insights, and the data is mismanaged. Other barriers are also tangential to data, such as misalignment across teams on measurement and reporting and a lack of resources.

3. The data-driven revolution is already underway

Regardless of how well they're achieving their goals, the research shows the top area marketers want to improve in 2020 is growth. And progress is already being made in transforming organizational culture to succeed in driving growth. This data-driven revolution comes from senior-level support (49%), as well as investments in marketing analytics technology (44%) and alignment on which KPIs matter most (42%).

An operationalized mandate for growth is not the outcome of the right people, processes, or technologies independently, but instead an alignment in all three areas. An understanding of key growth priorities and challenges, combined with leadership support, investment, and an aligned measurement strategy, will help marketers see big gains in growth marketing success in 2020 and beyond.

Get a full deep-dive on all the trends transforming growth marketing by reading the full report.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
05:56pSALESFORCE COM : 3 Insights to Help You Understand the Growth Marketing Mandate
PU
02/10SALESFORCE COM : Paula Schneider, CEO of Susan G. Komen, Visits Salesforce for a..
PU
02/10SALESFORCE COM : 4 Ways Pharmaceutical Companies Can Drive Patient Engagement
PU
02/07SALESFORCE COM : On Ethics and Ethicists in Today's Tech Arena
PU
02/06SALESFORCE COM : 5 Ways Health Insurance Companies Can Delight Members
PU
02/05SALESFORCE COM : 5 Tips to Diversify Your Candidate Pool
PU
02/04SALESFORCE : Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Re..
PR
02/04SALESFORCE COM : The 8 Metrics That Matter in Field Service – and How to I..
PU
02/04COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Acquires Code Zero, a Leading Consultancy for Cloud-Based..
AQ
02/03BLAZING TRAILS PODCAST : Arianna Huffington on Trust and Wellbeing in the Workpl..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 004 M
EBIT 2020 2 822 M
Net income 2020 369 M
Finance 2020 4 480 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 439x
P/E ratio 2021 382x
EV / Sales2020 9,60x
EV / Sales2021 7,61x
Capitalization 168 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 197,56  $
Last Close Price 189,46  $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM16.28%167 741
ANAPLAN, INC.15.99%8 121
NUTANIX, INC.11.68%6 711
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.0.91%3 587
QUALYS, INC.7.48%3 473
SINCH AB (PUBL)23.91%1 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group