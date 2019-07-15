Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : 3 Steps for Retailers to Personalize Messaging at Scale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

In retail, the customer is always right. But with 55% of shoppers describing their retail experiences as disconnected, it's become the retailer's responsibility to personalize experiences in order to meet customer expectations.

This responsibility stems from more than just the old retail mantra. Personalization pays off, and neglecting personalization could keep your customers from coming back. Over half of customers are likely to switch brands if a company doesn't create personalized experiences.

With personalization, retailers will not only meet expectations but also see business thrive. According to Statista, 90% of U.S. consumers find personalized marketing very or somewhat appealing. So, what are you waiting for?

We're sharing the three steps you can take to start personalizing your customer journeys at scale through automation, big-picture alignment, and data.

Automate everywhere to deliver with confidence

Send anxiety is real. Hitting that 'send' button and delivering your content to potentially millions of inboxes can be stressful! But automation is here to help.

Automation takes the manual work out of marketing. It also helps avoid human error by relying on defined and consistent processes and algorithms. Automation won't forget a subject line or paste the wrong email address like humans might before they've had their morning coffee. It's always on, and always right - just like your customers.

Zoom out to see the entire journey

Once you've implemented a few automations and are enjoying the fruits of your automation adoption, your next consideration should be tying it all together with your cross-channel strategy. Thinking big-picture will ensure your personalization efforts are aligned with your overall marketing strategy, so you can reach your business goals.

Every channel serves a different purpose in engaging and satisfying your customers. Email has proven to be a great medium for long-form content and product images. SMS and push notifications serve as effective delivery methods for snackable information, reminders, and alerts such as flash sales, events, and more.

Though you may be eager to start implementing your new personalization tactics right away, be sure not to jump in too quickly. Start with strategy, and develop a game plan to set up your new contact model. If you map out the customer lifecycle from acquisition and engagement all the way to retention and advocacy, you'll set yourself up for success at every stage.

Data delivers smarter engagement

It's important to give your customers the quality engagement they expect and deserve. To surprise and delight shoppers, make their customer journeys as easy as possible. Consider sending tailored communications with product recommendations, new arrivals, and promotions, and encourage them to revisit their abandoned cart or abandoned browse. In a recent report, Salesforce found that personalized product recommendations drove just 7% of visits but an astounding 26% of revenue.

Data-driven insights are the fuel behind any successful customer personalization strategy. You can harness rich insights from powerful tools like Google Analytics 360, so you can get a well-rounded view of your customers, and communicate with them accordingly. And, with the Marketing Cloud Journey Analytics Dashboard, you can bring web analytics together in a unified view with other digital channels like email and mobile. You'll find actionable insights from simple visualization and synchronization of your data.

Whether it's delivery time, medium, message, or more, you'll know what customers want and be able to deliver to them accordingly - all with the power of data.

Let's get going

At the end of the day, customers want to feel seen and understood. By delivering tailored, useful communications to them, you'll show them that you know what they're looking for and are happy to help them find it.

To learn more about how to personalize messages and engage shoppers like never before, watch our webinar. When you're ready to take your personalization to the next level, check out our product deep dive.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 19:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
03:24pSALESFORCE COM : 3 Steps for Retailers to Personalize Messaging at Scale
PU
03:24pSALESFORCE COM : The Journey To Customer-Centricity with Customer 360
PU
08:01aSALESFORCE : Named a Leader in Digital Experience Platforms by Independent Resea..
PR
07/12SALESFORCE COM : How to Use AI to Boost Sales Effectiveness and Grow Revenue
PU
07/12SALESFORCE COM : Manufacturers, It's Time to Transform the Partner Experience
PU
07/12B2B BUSINESSES : How to Tell When It's Time for a Digital Commerce Platform
PU
07/12SALESFORCE : Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research..
PR
07/11SALESFORCE COM : Hooray for SFA! Salesforce Named a Leader in the Gartner SFA Ma..
PU
07/11SALESFORCE COM : 6 Essential Productivity Hacks for Every Small Business Owner
PU
07/11SALESFORCE COM : How to Launch a Headless Commerce Approach with Salesforce Comm..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 263 M
EBIT 2020 2 777 M
Net income 2020 674 M
Finance 2020 4 693 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 184x
P/E ratio 2021 122x
EV / Sales2020 7,26x
EV / Sales2021 5,85x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 184  $
Last Close Price 158  $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO & COO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Cindy Robbins Co-President & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM15.41%123 393
ANAPLAN INC114.13%7 375
NUTANIX INC-34.22%4 993
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.23.06%3 675
QUALYS INC19.69%3 473
SOPHOS GROUP PLC14.90%2 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About