Salesforce com : 3 Ways to Experience Dreamforce ‘19 on a Startup Budget

10/29/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

Dreamforce is a great nonstop learning and networking opportunity for founders, entrepreneurs, and small business leaders. Unfortunately, it can be a challenge to attend on a startup budget.

Fear not, small businesses and startups - we've got tips to help you experience Dreamforce for FREE and still have an action-packed time.

1. Join us for our FREE Growth Camp at Dreamforce: Thursday 11/21

Local small businesses and startups may not have the budget to attend the four-day conference, so we're bringing back our Free Growth Camp at Dreamforce to give local SMBs a taste of Dreamforce. We've designed this day specifically for small businesses new to customer relationship management (CRM) and Salesforce.

Join us on Thursday, November 21, at the Small Business Essentials Station at the Museum of African Diaspora (MoAD) for a schedule with content programmed for small businesses. These include:

  • Thought leadership sessions with industry experts and Salesforce leaders

  • A complimentary lunch with tons of networking opportunities

  • A live-stream party of our Small Business Keynote

This event fills up quickly, so be sure to reserve your spot now for Growth Camp at Dreamforce.

2. Grab a free Expo+ Pass

If you're already planning to travel to the San Francisco Bay Area during Dreamforce but don't have a full pass, sign up for a free Expo+ pass. With an Expo+ Pass, SMBs can access our Small Business Essentials Launch Zone and the Trailhead Zone on Thursday and Friday of Dreamforce. The Small Business Essentials Launch Zone in the Campground is the best way to learn how small businesses are experiencing success with Salesforce. Here you'll get access to a ton of awesome demos, partners, and more.

In the Trailhead Zone, stop by our Essentials Demo Booth to learn more about Salesforce Essentials, the easiest way to get started with CRM. You'll also be able to network with Salesforce MVPs and experts. Come on by to both areas to get on the path to your best business!

3. Experience Dreamforce virtually

Can't make it to San Francisco in November? That's OK - If you've got an internet connection, you can still participate in Dreamforce.

  • Watch the Small Business Keynote via Salesforce Live or from the Salesforce small business Twitter channel, @Essentials on November 21st, 12:30 PM PST. Watch it live as our small business leaders and special guests celebrate small to medium-sized business trailblazers who've brought their passions to life in unique ways. Plus, for every livestream shared, we'll be donating a meal to a person in need, so do good while getting the best view of the keynote from the comfort of your own couch.

  • Join the Small & Medium Businesses Trailblazer Community Group. It's an active community of more than 1,100 that's an invaluable resource year-round - but it's also a great way to start making connections with your fellow Dreamforce peers. Plus, we'll post exclusive SMB Dreamforce updates and announcements!

  • Keep up with Salesforce small business news by following us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. In addition to live streaming the Dreamforce experiences on our channels, we'll also share the latest news, events, photos, and resources to help SMBs grow in every aspect of their businesses.

Salesforce Essentials helps you find more customers, win their business, and keep them happy so you can grow faster than ever. Learn more about our small business CRM solutions by following us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 19:06:05 UTC
