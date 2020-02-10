Salesforce com : 4 Ways Pharmaceutical Companies Can Drive Patient Engagement

Today, pharmaceutical companies are transforming their approach and developing engagement strategies with the end-consumer in mind. According to a global study of nearly 6,000 healthcare consumers, there are areas where pharmaceutical companies excel, while other areas need improvement. Read on for the biggest takeaways.

As we enter 2020, the needs of healthcare consumers will have to be prioritized along with other business needs. But, where should pharmaceutical companies focus their consumer-facing efforts? This global study found that 71% of consumers say it's very important pharmaceutical companies provide good customer support. That's not surprising given they expect the same great experiences they receive from retailers, consumer goods companies, and leaders in the travel industry.

Pharmaceutical companies are expanding the way they support their various stakeholders, including consumers and patients by providing cross-channel support via phone, SMS/text, webchat, email, and social media. Ideally, customer support or patient services representatives have a single view of the healthcare consumer with details about their previous interactions and interests. This enables them to deliver relevant, personalized service and create an ongoing relationship.

Sixty-two percent of healthcare consumers also expect pharmaceutical companies to provide medication education. Another 57% emphasize the need for ongoing support to ensure they manage medications properly and take the correct dosage. The message is clear: pharmaceutical companies must provide more medication support and have a better understanding of which patients are (or are not) adhering to therapy to help improve outcomes.

Patient-centricity boosts engagement

Pharmaceutical companies must connect all consumer touchpoints to increase engagement, drive preference, and improve outcomes. However, healthcare consumers currently find communications efforts difficult to comprehend. Just 14% say they completely understand them and only 6% strongly feel that all communications are relevant. This is, in large part, due to regulations that prevent truly personalized communications. Pharmaceutical companies rely on broader marketing campaigns (TV, newspapers, ads, and health websites) to drive consumers to their site where they might be able to capture specific data (if the consumer or patient provides it).