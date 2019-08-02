Salesforce com : Achieving a Unified View of Your Customer

Digital transformation isn't just a buzzword - it's how companies are responding to the extensive new technologies that have ushered in the fourth industrial revolution. These incredible new technologies such as VR, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, mobile, social, big data, and more, have quickly and radically transformed the way business is done. While ushering in new and amazing ways for businesses to connect with customers, these technologies have also brought new layers of complexity and fragmentation to customer experiences.

Digital transformation is about the ability of organizations, along with their leaders and employees, to adapt to the rapid changes brought about by the digital technologies of the fourth industrial revolution.

Connecting the customer experience in a seamless and continuous journey - that helps customers get what they need faster and with less friction - is a top priority for companies today. In fact, executives surveyed by Altimeter picked complete omni-channel experiences as their #1 digital transformation priority: connecting commerce, ads, social, mobile, stores, and more in one seamless experience.

That's why we believe digital transformation starts and ends with the customer.

Why a connected journey matters

Today's customer has a multitude of options for how to interact with the brands they love, such as in-store, website, text, and social channels. However, as these experiences are often delivered via siloed functions within the company, it's clear to see why connecting the customer journey is no easy feat.

For example, a customer - let's call her Rachel - may have made a purchase using a guest check-out, called for a customer service issue on another occasion, and responded to an emailed offer with a different email than both previous interactions. Yet, Rachel doesn't distinguish or care that these experiences come from different functions within the company. She expects a seamless experience.