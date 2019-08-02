Log in
SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
Salesforce com : Achieving a Unified View of Your Customer

08/02/2019

Digital transformation isn't just a buzzword - it's how companies are responding to the extensive new technologies that have ushered in the fourth industrial revolution. These incredible new technologies such as VR, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, mobile, social, big data, and more, have quickly and radically transformed the way business is done. While ushering in new and amazing ways for businesses to connect with customers, these technologies have also brought new layers of complexity and fragmentation to customer experiences.

Digital transformation is about the ability of organizations, along with their leaders and employees, to adapt to the rapid changes brought about by the digital technologies of the fourth industrial revolution.

Connecting the customer experience in a seamless and continuous journey - that helps customers get what they need faster and with less friction - is a top priority for companies today. In fact, executives surveyed by Altimeter picked complete omni-channel experiences as their #1 digital transformation priority: connecting commerce, ads, social, mobile, stores, and more in one seamless experience.

That's why we believe digital transformation starts and ends with the customer.

Why a connected journey matters

Today's customer has a multitude of options for how to interact with the brands they love, such as in-store, website, text, and social channels. However, as these experiences are often delivered via siloed functions within the company, it's clear to see why connecting the customer journey is no easy feat.

For example, a customer - let's call her Rachel - may have made a purchase using a guest check-out, called for a customer service issue on another occasion, and responded to an emailed offer with a different email than both previous interactions. Yet, Rachel doesn't distinguish or care that these experiences come from different functions within the company. She expects a seamless experience.

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 02 August 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 263 M
EBIT 2020 2 777 M
Net income 2020 674 M
Finance 2020 4 693 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 176x
P/E ratio 2021 116x
EV / Sales2020 6,91x
EV / Sales2021 5,56x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 184,25  $
Last Close Price 150,81  $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO & COO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Cindy Robbins Co-President & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM10.10%117 111
ANAPLAN INC112.06%7 269
NUTANIX INC-46.72%4 121
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.15.86%3 486
QUALYS INC12.84%3 303
SOPHOS GROUP PLC14.63%2 561
