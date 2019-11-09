Log in
Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
Salesforce com : Amplify Your Dreamforce Journey With Quest!

11/09/2019 | 08:45pm EST

Quest is a great way to align with the sustainability goals and win prizes at Dreamforce. Quest, Salesforce's campus-wide game, helps you explore the breadth of amazing content and fun at the event! This year Quest will guide you through up tofive recommended experiences you cannot miss.

Once you complete your Quest, you'll unlock a prize and a monetary donation that will help us reach our goal of giving back $1,000,000 to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Who can play Quest?

All full conference attendees, sponsors, press, and analysts can play Quest. This includes the Executive Program and other VIP guests as well.

How to start your quest

  1. Download the Salesforce Events app in your native app store. (App Store, or Google Play)
  2. Login with your registration ID (located on your badge).
  3. Scroll on the home tab to Quest, then tap, 'Play Now' to get started.

How to play and win prizes

Once you're logged in, you'll be asked to select a role that best aligns with your industry, career, or learning objective. Don't worry! If you've selected the incorrect role, you may change your role throughout the event up to one time. Heads up though: If you change your role, all progress and status will be lost and restarted.

On the main landing screen, you will see various boards - these are your stops! Tap each to learn what you must to do complete the stop (in any order). Complete each activity to unlock each stop, and then Quest will notify you once you've completed the game or have won other prizes.


TIP: You can also view your 'Profile' within the Quest app to view all progress in one place by simply tapping on your profile avatar - Salesforce character.

Where to pick-up your prize(s)*

Prizes can be pick up at select locations around our Dreamforce Campus. See the prize card in the app for redemption details.

*Keep in mind that completing Quest unlocks one prize per role, and you can only play one Quest role per the event. You must also be present with conference badge to redeem your prize. Prizes can also sell out. No substitutions or exchanges.

Get started by downloading the Salesforce Events app via the App Store or Google Play, login, and tap 'Play Now' to get started.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 01:44:07 UTC
