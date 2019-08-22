Salesforce com : Best Workplaces in Washington State

For the second consecutive year, Salesforce has been named one of Washington's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal. It's humbling to receive this type of honor, especially since only a few years ago, the Bellevue hub was a collection of coworking spaces and remote offices. Washington's Best Workplaces award is recognition for what's happening in the Bellevue Hub - but we're only beginning. At Salesforce, we always look ahead to determine how we can improve and recalibrate for a better tomorrow. We're having a great year, so let's look at some incredible moments we've shared as a team.

Showing up with PRIDE

Equality is a core value at Salesforce. We champion events where our employees can feel seen, heard, and valued for exactly who they are. Almost 100 local employees celebrated members of the LGBTQ community and their allies at this year's 45th Annual Seattle Pride Parade. For our employees, Pride means celebrating our past and the Trailblazers who got us here. It's also about honoring the diverse voices who have driven positive change and continue to champion equal rights. As our local Outforce chapter grows, we look forward to celebrating the LGBTQ community and their allies as we recognize diversity and promote Equality for All.

Making an IMPACT in Bellevue

As our presence continues to expand in Washington State, we have a responsibility to make an impact in Bellevue. So, in the spirit of giving back, we've clocked almost 7,000 volunteer hours in our local communities. Bellevue employees are involved with more than 20 schools, charities, and organizations across the state.

Local program highlights include:

Support for Mary's Place through hosted fundraisers and volunteers who assemble toiletry kits for residents

Collecting, in conjunction with Vetforce, over 80 pounds of much-needed items for overseas military. These contributions have helped Operation Gratitude send over 250,000 care packages this year.

Raising, through our Pi Day fundraiser, over $2,000 for the Brain Injury Alliance of Washington. An additional $20,000 was raised for other organizations including Seattle's Children Hospital, Treehouse for Kids, Homes for Veterans, and UNICEF.

Celebrating CULTURE from around the world

We recently launched our Asiapacforce Equality Group in Bellevue to much enthusiasm and support from the local team. They hosted an Eid ul-Fitr celebration, also known as Festival of Breaking the Fast, to celebrate the holiday and its significance in Islamic culture. The celebration was packed with learning sessions, games, and activities for everyone to enjoy. Our Bellevue hub reflects the diverse communities we serve and we look forward to celebrating cultures from around the world with our employees.

As you can see it's been a busy year in Bellevue - and we're not done yet. Being recognized for Salesforce's amazing culture as one of Washington's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal is gratifying. It's a testament to what our employees have created together. If you're interested in joining Salesforce, please visit our careers page.