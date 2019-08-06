Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : Businesswoman Gadhia withdraws from Bank of England job

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 04:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gadhia, Chief Executive of Virgin Money speaks at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday that Jayne-Anne Gadhia, recently appointed as an executive at U.S. online services provider Salesforce, will no longer take up her appointment on a top Bank of England panel.

Gadhia, formerly chief executive officer of lender Virgin Money, had already delayed her appointment to the BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) until April 2020, a year later than planned.

Her decision to withdraw puts the lack of diversity in the BoE's three main monetary, financial and regulation policy committees back in the spotlight. Lawmakers have criticised the finance ministry for appointing too few women to the committees.

There are 17 men currently serving as voting members of the BoE's main policy committees, compared with five women.

"We are of course sorry that Jayne-Anne Gadhia won't be taking up her role as an external member on the Financial Policy Committee," the BoE said in a statement.

The finance ministry said it would launch a new appointment process to fill the vacancy on the FPC, which monitors risks in Britain's financial system.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
04:04aSALESFORCE COM : Businesswoman Gadhia withdraws from Bank of England job
RE
03:02aSALESFORCE COM : Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia to Join Salesforce as UK and Ireland CEO
PR
08/05SVMK : SurveyMonkey to Acquire GetFeedback in $68 Million Cash-and-Stock Transac..
DJ
08/05SALESFORCE COM : 3 Tips for Maximizing Modern Conversation Channels to Grow Your..
PU
08/05SALESFORCE COM : Grab These 4 Tactics From Best Buy to Be Holiday Ready
PU
08/05THE FUTURE OF RETAILING : Smarter and Completely Connected
PU
08/05SALESFORCE COM : What Does Salesforce Do?
PU
08/02SALESFORCE COM : 4 Considerations When Selecting The Best Consulting Partner for..
PU
08/02SALESFORCE COM : Achieving a Unified View of Your Customer
PU
08/01SALESFORCE COM : Winter ‘20 Sandbox Preview Instructions
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 263 M
EBIT 2020 2 777 M
Net income 2020 674 M
Finance 2020 4 693 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 166x
P/E ratio 2021 110x
EV / Sales2020 7,38x
EV / Sales2021 5,95x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 184,25  $
Last Close Price 142,82  $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO & COO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Cindy Robbins Co-President & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM4.27%124 684
ANAPLAN INC100.64%7 207
NUTANIX INC-51.82%3 727
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.12.65%3 389
QUALYS INC8.30%3 252
SOPHOS GROUP PLC8.29%2 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group