Salesforce com : Cathay Pacific Takes Flight With Salesforce To Boost Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO and HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Cathay Pacific—a Hong Kong-based international airline that offers passenger and cargo services to more than 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe and Africa—is using Salesforce to accelerate digital transformation, generate new revenue streams and improve customer experiences with personalized engagements. An existing Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud customer since 2014, Cathay Pacific is deploying Salesforce Marketing Cloud to unify sales, service and marketing, and deliver connected, personalized customer experiences across any channel, including email, social, digital advertising and more.

With the addition of Marketing Cloud, Cathay Pacific will focus on three key areas: acquiring new customers, personalizing all touch-points along the traveler's journey and getting a complete 360-degree view of the members of its Marco Polo loyalty program. Cathay Pacific's digital transformation is led by a vision that recognizes and caters to the evolving needs of its customers in order to increase its competitiveness in the airline industry.

"Expanding our relationship with Salesforce was a very easy decision to make. By adding Marketing Cloud, we enrich the understanding of our customers through enhanced engagement across channels and devices," said Paul Loo, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer at Cathay Pacific. "The airline and travel industry is being disrupted, and we need to be ready for the customer of the future—the digital natives and those with a digitally-savvy mindset and accompanying expectations."

"Customers today expect seamless and hyper-personalized experiences and their expectations are higher than ever. To stay competitive, airlines need to be able to leverage technology to meet and exceed these expectations," said Mark Innes, General Manager and Executive Vice President, APAC at Salesforce. "We are thrilled that Cathay Pacific is continuing its partnership with Salesforce by adopting Marketing Cloud, and we look forward to scaling to even greater heights in the future."

About Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific is an international airline registered and based in Hong Kong offering scheduled passenger and cargo services to over 200 destinations around the world with a fleet of approximately 170 aircraft. Cathay Pacific's wholly-owned subsidiary, Cathay Dragon, is focused on providing services to destinations across Asia, including more than 20 cities in mainland China. Cathay Pacific is a member of the Swire Group and is a founder member of the oneworld global alliance. Cathay Dragon is an affiliate member. Visit: www.cathaypacific.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

