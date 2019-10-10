Salesforce com : Esprit Selects Salesforce to Enhance its Digital Strategy for Retailers and Consumers

MUNICH, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that international fashion brand Esprit has selected Salesforce to enhance its digital strategy for retailers and consumers. The company is bringing its ecommerce and marketing on a single platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), to transform shopping journeys and deliver connected, intelligent and personalized shopping experiences.

"Today, digital generates more than 27 percent of our revenue and our partnership with Salesforce will allow us to grow this important channel with new customer experiences," said Leif Erichson, Chief Digital & Operations Officer at Esprit. "Salesforce's market-leading technology and approach of focusing on the customer fits our strategy perfectly, and will better position Esprit to meet the needs of our customers in the digital era."

Esprit is deploying Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Einstein to create AI-powered ecommerce and marketing journeys that seamlessly connect across mobile, social, web and more. Both retailers and consumers will enjoy smarter, more personalized omnichannel shopping experiences, with predictive product recommendations and offers tailored to their individual needs. In addition, retailers will get the B2B-specific functionality they need for larger, more complex purchases—for example, an order of merchandise to stock multiple stores for an entire season, and shipping for multiple delivery dates and locations.

"Retailers and consumers have different purchasing needs, but ultimately they both want convenience," said Joachim Schreiner, SVP and GM, Salesforce Germany. "With Salesforce, Esprit will provide just that—a digital experience that meets the unique needs of its customers around the world and leverages AI to get smarter over time, resulting in more personalized customer engagement at scale."

To accelerate its digital transformation, Esprit has partnered with Salesforce Success Cloud advisory services. Success Cloud's team of experts will work closely with Esprit on the company's digital strategy and implementation to achieve results faster.

