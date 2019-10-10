Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : Esprit Selects Salesforce to Enhance its Digital Strategy for Retailers and Consumers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 04:01am EDT

MUNICH, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that international fashion brand Esprit has selected Salesforce to enhance its digital strategy for retailers and consumers. The company is bringing its ecommerce and marketing on a single platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), to transform shopping journeys and deliver connected, intelligent and personalized shopping experiences.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

"Today, digital generates more than 27 percent of our revenue and our partnership with Salesforce will allow us to grow this important channel with new customer experiences," said Leif Erichson, Chief Digital & Operations Officer at Esprit. "Salesforce's market-leading technology and approach of focusing on the customer fits our strategy perfectly, and will better position Esprit to meet the needs of our customers in the digital era."

Esprit is deploying Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Einstein to create AI-powered ecommerce and marketing journeys that seamlessly connect across mobile, social, web and more. Both retailers and consumers will enjoy smarter, more personalized omnichannel shopping experiences, with predictive product recommendations and offers tailored to their individual needs. In addition, retailers will get the B2B-specific functionality they need for larger, more complex purchases—for example, an order of merchandise to stock multiple stores for an entire season, and shipping for multiple delivery dates and locations.

"Retailers and consumers have different purchasing needs, but ultimately they both want convenience," said Joachim Schreiner, SVP and GM, Salesforce Germany. "With Salesforce, Esprit will provide just that—a digital experience that meets the unique needs of its customers around the world and leverages AI to get smarter over time, resulting in more personalized customer engagement at scale."

To accelerate its digital transformation, Esprit has partnered with Salesforce Success Cloud advisory services. Success Cloud's team of experts will work closely with Esprit on the company's digital strategy and implementation to achieve results faster.

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies - cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain - to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esprit-selects-salesforce-to-enhance-its-digital-strategy-for-retailers-and-consumers-300935090.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
04:01aSALESFORCE COM : Esprit Selects Salesforce to Enhance its Digital Strategy for R..
PR
03:31aMULESOFT : Announces Anypoint Service Mesh, Extending the Power of Anypoint Plat..
PR
10/09SALESFORCE COM : How to Use AI-Powered Recommendations to Drive Shopper Engageme..
PU
10/09CUSTOMER TRANSFORMATION IN MEDTECH : One Team Aligned Around the Customer
PU
10/09SALESFORCE COM : Majority Of Global Consumers Frustrated With Disconnected Exper..
PR
10/08SALESFORCE COM : Your Guide to Sustainability at Dreamforce ‘19
PU
10/08SALESFORCE COM : How to Use Open Enrollment Season as Your Marketing Laboratory
PU
10/08SALESFORCE COM : 4 Ways B2B Marketers Can Drive More ROI Than Ever Before
PU
10/07SALESFORCE COM : How to Manage Change, Acquisitions, and Growth as an Entreprene..
PU
10/07SALESFORCE COM : Strategies to Streamline the Customer Experience
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group