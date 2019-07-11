Salesforce com : Hooray for SFA! Salesforce Named a Leader in the Gartner SFA Magic Quadrant for the 13th Consecutive Year.

For thirteen years running, Salesforce has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation . To say this is an honor would be an understatement. We want to thank our Trailblazers, who are our customers and partners because we believe they make this distinction possible. Gartner considers sales force automation (SFA) to be 'foundational technology, implemented to automate an organization's core sales processes.' In the 2019 report, Salesforce is positioned the highest for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision. We believe our position in the Leader quadrant reflects continued commitment to our core values of innovation and customer success. To have sustained a position in the Leader quadrant for over a decade fuels us to continue to deliver for our customers who transform the business world. Download the complimentary report

Salesforce sustains strength of product vision

It has been 20 years since Salesforce re-envisioned customer relationship management (CRM) and SFA. In that time, we have continuously focused on innovation to fuel customer growth, boost productivity, and win in the markets our Trailblazers, such as Amazon Web Services, 20th Century Fox, and Schneider Electric, serve. Most notably:

1. Sales efficiency

We believe it is our responsibility to empower sales teams to be more productive at every step of the sales cycle. With Sales Cloud, our customers can optimize the process of taking a prospect from lead to close, faster. For example, Salesforce accelerates sales processes and entire cycles with High Velocity Sales, which equips inside sales teams with the tools required to reach the best leads, convert them intelligently, and create new opportunities from one workspace.

2. Sales platform

Sales Cloud provides a flexible, easy-to-customize platform that allows customers to grow their business and win more deals. With the power of the Salesforce Platform, customers can automate their sales processes so their CRM system conforms to them, and extend capabilities by connecting prebuilt components and AppExchange apps.

3. Customer success

At Salesforce, we firmly believe that we succeed only alongside our customers. Moreover, our customer's growth fuels our company growth. Our primary goal is to deliver capabilities that transform businesses - from our free online learning program, Trailhead, to the unparalleled resources of Success Cloud. Recognition for customer success as reflected in Gartner Peer Insights continues to motivate us.



