Salesforce com : Hooray for SFA! Salesforce Named a Leader in the Gartner SFA Magic Quadrant for the 13th Consecutive Year.

07/11/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

For thirteen years running, Salesforce has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation. To say this is an honor would be an understatement. We want to thank our Trailblazers, who are our customers and partners because we believe they make this distinction possible.

Gartner considers sales force automation (SFA) to be 'foundational technology, implemented to automate an organization's core sales processes.' In the 2019 report, Salesforce is positioned the highest for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision.

We believe our position in the Leader quadrant reflects continued commitment to our core values of innovation and customer success. To have sustained a position in the Leader quadrant for over a decade fuels us to continue to deliver for our customers who transform the business world.

Download the complimentary report

Salesforce sustains strength of product vision

It has been 20 years since Salesforce re-envisioned customer relationship management (CRM) and SFA. In that time, we have continuously focused on innovation to fuel customer growth, boost productivity, and win in the markets our Trailblazers, such as Amazon Web Services, 20th Century Fox, and Schneider Electric, serve. Most notably:

1. Sales efficiency

We believe it is our responsibility to empower sales teams to be more productive at every step of the sales cycle. With Sales Cloud, our customers can optimize the process of taking a prospect from lead to close, faster. For example, Salesforce accelerates sales processes and entire cycles with High Velocity Sales, which equips inside sales teams with the tools required to reach the best leads, convert them intelligently, and create new opportunities from one workspace.

2. Sales platform

Sales Cloud provides a flexible, easy-to-customize platform that allows customers to grow their business and win more deals. With the power of the Salesforce Platform, customers can automate their sales processes so their CRM system conforms to them, and extend capabilities by connecting prebuilt components and AppExchange apps.

3. Customer success

At Salesforce, we firmly believe that we succeed only alongside our customers. Moreover, our customer's growth fuels our company growth. Our primary goal is to deliver capabilities that transform businesses - from our free online learning program, Trailhead, to the unparalleled resources of Success Cloud. Recognition for customer success as reflected in Gartner Peer Insights continues to motivate us.

Read the complete, complimentary 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation report.

'Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation,' Theodore Travis, Melissa Hilbert, Adnan Zijadic, Ilona Hansen, 26 June 2019.

Note: From 2007 until 2014, Salesforce was recognized as Salesforce.com. In 2007 this report was named the 'Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, 2007'

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc., as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Salesforce.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 01:09:05 UTC
