Salesforce com : How Salesforce Customer 360 Enables Integrated Experiences

'How do you create integrated customer experiences?' Salesforce SVP of Product Management Patrick Stokes asked the audience this at Connections '19, kicking off a discussion highlighting how consumers are demanding continuous experiences with brands, regardless of the touchpoint. Those can include multiple social platforms, websites, chatbots, mobile apps, in-store interactions, and online support.

However, connecting these fragmented channels to deliver a seamless, continuous experience is extremely challenging for brands. Data still exists in silos, such as in a marketing email database or customer service platform. To help overcome these data challenges, the Salesforce team has created tools to help teams leverage best practices from the most common use cases. These solution kits are available for download now.

Why are integrated experiences so important?

Integrated experiences drive value and impact. A recent Salesforce Customer 360 pilot projects a 50% reduction in time to resolution plus 66% fewer clicks by the service agent to deliver a solution.

We know that 73% of customers now expect companies to understand their needs and expectations, so delivering personalized, integrated experiences are becoming much more critical. According to Harvard Business Review, personalization can also reduce acquisition costs by as much as 50%, lift revenues by 5-15%, and increase the efficiency of marketing spend by 10-30%.