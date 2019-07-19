Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : How to Leverage “Order on Behalf Of” (OOBO) Using Commerce and Service Clouds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

Did you know that 84% of customers say that the experience a brand provides is just as important as its products? (That's up from 80% in last year's survey.) However, 51% say that companies fall short of their expectations. Customer service is a big part of a customer's perception of a brand, and creating a great experience can drive customer loyalty.

Let's say you just ordered a tent from a brand, but you ordered the wrong one, and you call customer service. They help you order the right one and also recommend some additional products. This capability on Salesforce Commerce Cloud is referred to as 'Order on Behalf Of' (OOBO). If you have Commerce and Service Clouds with the Salesforce platform, you can drive revenue by enabling agents to help customers place orders, add coupons, or even suggest additional items to cross-sell or upsell. But that's not all; this capability also enables your service agents to see a 360-degree view of your customers.

Our Salesforce Solution Kits for Commerce and Service outlines the process, functional requirements, and other information to successfully integrate this capability. Let's take a look at how it works.

What's under the hood?

In the end-to-end flow diagram below, you'll see how the platform handles the OOBO function. When a shopper contacts the service center, an agent can pull up a customer's information, order history, and other applicable order details. The agent then initiates placing an order on behalf of the shopper, where Service Cloud authorizes (and Commerce Cloud verifies) the rights of the agent to launch a dedicated storefront. From there, the agent can add items to the customer's cart, complete the transaction for the customer, and close the case, or they can turn the cart back over to the shopper to complete their own purchase.

Some of the key things to keep in mind with this use case is that:

  • It uses the public APIs that Salesforce provides. This means you need to take API limits into account from Salesforce.
  • The order is placed by the service agent as if the customer placed the order directly on the Commerce site
  • If the consumer already has a cart, the agent will see and use that cart when they are logged in as that consumer

Commerce and Service Cloud Connector

The Commerce to Service Connector provides an easy way to integrate Commerce and Service Cloud. The benefit of the connector is that it also takes care of creating the consumer profile in Service Cloud so that you can start to build a 360-degree view of the customer with their profile information and their orders. All of this is easily available using the power of the Lightning Platform for service agents when they call in.

Set up the right permissions

Make sure that the agents you want to give OOBO permissions to are Service Cloud users and Commerce Cloud users with Order On Behalf Of rights.

To grant the correct permissions, you can use 'Login_On_Behalf' and 'Login_Agent' Business Manager functional permissions in Commerce Cloud.

Set up the layout for the Lightning Console Page

The connector comes with pre-built buttons that you can setup on your Lightning Console pages. You can add this to the Case Object or the Person Account Object.

Reporting

Commerce Cloud tracks the order as an agent-placed order. Within Service Cloud, you have the power of the Salesforce platform to run reports, allowing you to see how integrating commerce and service experiences lead to better retention and additional conversions and revenue.

Things to keep in mind

This use case is limited to customers who have already created a profile in Commerce Cloud because the Commerce to Service Connector uses the Commerce Cloud Customer ID to launch the session.

Next steps?

Take a look at the other use cases that Solution Kits cover here. Think about your business use cases and see how Salesforce Commerce with Service or Marketing Cloud can drive conversions as well as retention.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 17:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
01:40pSALESFORCE COM : How to Leverage “Order on Behalf Of” (OOBO) Using C..
PU
12:25pTHE POWER OF EQUALITY : How to Empower Your Employees and Drive Impact
PU
12:25pSALESFORCE COM : What Small Businesses Can Learn From the US Women's National So..
PU
07/18SALESFORCE COM : How to Use AI in Retail to Personalize Your Shopper Experience
PU
07/18PUTTING PATIENTS AT THE CENTER : Q&A With NYU Langone Healthcare
PU
07/18SAP says big margin gains to wait until 2020, shares down 10%
RE
07/17SALESFORCE COM : 6 Ways Retailers Felt the Prime Day 2019 Effect
PU
07/17SALESFORCE COM : 3 Tips for Improving Transactional Email Messages
PU
07/17SALESFORCE COM : Empower Partners and Sell More With Salesforce PRM
PU
07/16CLOSING THE SALE : 6 Tips from Sales Pros
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 263 M
EBIT 2020 2 777 M
Net income 2020 674 M
Finance 2020 4 693 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 184x
P/E ratio 2021 122x
EV / Sales2020 7,25x
EV / Sales2021 5,85x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 184,20  $
Last Close Price 157,98  $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO & COO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Cindy Robbins Co-President & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM15.34%122 678
ANAPLAN INC114.43%7 351
NUTANIX INC-39.79%4 656
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.20.66%3 630
QUALYS INC18.02%3 454
SOPHOS GROUP PLC18.15%2 706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group