Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : How to Transform B2B Commerce for Reach and Scale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 02:10pm EST

The consumer goods-retailer relationship is at risk of fraying. As we found in our survey of 500 global consumer goods (CG) leaders in the battle for B2B and B2C relationships, there are plenty of opportunities to improve where retailers currently fall short:

  • Inventory visibility (55% satisfaction with retailers)

  • Taking action on analytics (55%)

  • Field sales rep productivity (50%)

  • Leveraging customer insights from stores (43%)

  • Upselling new SKUs (38%)

Consumer goods (CG) companies need to right the ship and empower channel partners to move with speed, flexibility, and personalization. Recently, we introduced a new industry-specific solution called Consumer Goods Cloud, to help CG companies accelerate in-store productivity, drive greater efficiency in the field, and increase shelf audit accuracy. CG companies can further support channel partners by connecting it to our Transform B2B Commerce solution to extend employees' office hours and your engagement reach, which enables partners to move quickly and drive larger purchase orders while reaching and serving long-tail customers in a cost-effective way.

Let's dive in to see how it works.

How to create personalized, collaborative B2B buying experiences

1. Build brand-rich experiences that build B2B relationships

The best experience partners have as consumers, extends to their expectations in business. CG companies can provide B2C-like experiences for channel partners to streamline the entire purchase cycle with Salesforce for Commerce's B2B capability.

Partners access a personalized, authenticated site with a B2C-like digital brand experience. Custom product sets, price lists, and predictive recommendations all display to empower self-service and boost average order size. The shared view also makes collaboration seamless, creating closer connections between CG companies and channel partners (e.g., retailers, distributors, wholesalers) with data-rich insights that shape joint business plans.

2. Speed up the purchase cycle with self-service

Evolved B2B buyer expectations elevate the need for a seamless engagement process and for channel partners' ability to engage on any device while keeping reps informed of all key interactions. This provides consistency in a journey spanning physical and digital touchpoints. For instance, an order is completed in just a few clicks, whether it's a repeat purchase or a complex order, and flexible payment and shipping options allow partners to customize when, where, and how they receive it. For example, partners can change shipment quantities to different locations or dates.

3. Create unique customer experiences by channel partner

Our product solutions optimize lifecycle marketing by sending partners prompts with tailored offers, selectable trade promotions, relevant knowledge articles, and more. Einstein artificial intelligence works behind the scenes to learn your partner's business, behaviors, and preferences to fuel personalization at the glass. Moreover, brands can keep marketing messages on point with distributed marketing to allow channel partners to personalize promotional messages to their own consumers while maintaining the brand's voice across the entire value chain.

4. Provide service anytime, anywhere

Faster, smarter service powered with Einstein continues to drive the collaboration that is paramount to our industry solution. Partners can access chatbots for common questions and knowledge articles based on specific needs. If an issue is more complex, partners have the option to connect with a service agent, driving a customized experience.

Watch this demo to create closer connections across the entire value chain and see how Salesforce brings your traditional commerce activities to the digital world.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 19:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
02:10pSALESFORCE COM : How to Transform B2B Commerce for Reach and Scale
PU
02:10pSALESFORCE COM : What Not to Miss at Dreamforce '19 for Commerce Leaders
PU
11/07SALESFORCE COM : Why a CMS Helps You Create Better B2B Commerce Experiences
PU
11/07SALESFORCE COM : What Not to Miss at Dreamforce '19 for IT Leaders
PU
11/07SALESFORCE COM : Introducing Salesforce Content Management System
PU
11/07SALESFORCE : Named a Leader in Enterprise Marketing Software Suites by Independe..
PR
11/06SALESFORCE COM : How NOW TV Nearly Doubled Service Agent Engagement With Content
PU
11/06SALESFORCE COM : Attending Dreamforce 2019? Be Sure to Check out the Dreamforce ..
PU
11/06SALESFORCE COM : What Not to Miss at Dreamforce ‘19 for Small Business Lea..
PU
11/06Q&A : New Salesforce Marketing Cloud CEO Adam Blitzer on What's Next for Martech
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 865 M
EBIT 2020 2 760 M
Net income 2020 276 M
Finance 2020 4 345 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 521x
P/E ratio 2021 244x
EV / Sales2020 7,99x
EV / Sales2021 6,28x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 185,61  $
Last Close Price 158,93  $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM16.03%139 119
ANAPLAN, INC.74.57%6 108
NUTANIX, INC.-34.43%5 240
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.13.60%3 476
QUALYS, INC.12.48%3 259
SANSAN INC--.--%1 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group