Salesforce com : Introduces Lightning Order Management—Enabling Brands to Deliver End-To-End Commerce Experiences, from Shopping to Shipping

SAN FRANCISCO-October10, 2019-Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today introduced Lightning Order Management, a new product that seamlessly connects and automates the entire commerce order process. Lightning Order Management brings together commerce, fulfillment and customer service, allowing companies to provide the hassle-free shopping experience that customers deserve.

Today, customers want more than​ just​ two-day shipping and free returns. They expect a fast and easy shopping experience, making the time between order and delivery more critical than ever. Customers expect to​ be​ kept up-to-date on ​everything from ​order status-when it ships, when it will arrive, where it currently​ is​-​to how that ​​order can ​be ​updated, ​exchanged or returned. As simple as that may sound, delivering this experience is not. Behind the scenes, companies are often required to integrate more than 39 different systems-across shipping providers, customer service, financial systems and more-​into a clunky, legacy order management system (OMS)​. These fragile environments cannot scale to meet the modern commerce needs, which undermines efforts to deliver an end-to-end commerce experience.​

Introducing Lightning Order Management

Built from the ground up on the Salesforce Lightning Platform, Lightning Order Management is a modern, customer-first order management system designed for today's ecommerce scale and experience needs. Lightning Order Management extends Commerce Cloud, enabling companies to provide fast, efficient and personalized order fulfillment-complete with real-time inventory status, order updates and easy returns. Lightning Order Management will deliver:

Order Lifecycle Management- Enables brands to manage the end-to-end order lifecycle from shopping through shipping and delivery. With Order Lifecycle Management companies can easily process and fulfill orders based on product type, fulfillment location, shipping carrier and the need for split or partial shipments.

Connected Commerce and Service Experience- Gives brands a unified view of each customer across Commerce Cloud and Service Cloud, centralizing all purchase and service interactions, so they can deliver fast and personalized service. Brands can also offer shopper self-service options including order status check, cancellation, returns and exchanges.

Visual Order Workflows-Empowers brands with out-of-the-box, drag-and-drop workflows for processes including shipping, customer service, financial systems and more. Complete with branching logic, iteration loops, data updates and call-outs to external systems, Visual Order Workflows enable brands to deliver a seamless order experience with clicks, not code.

'Brands want to be able to treat every order like it's the most important one in the world-processing it quickly, keeping the customer up to date and handling service flawlessly,' said Salman Malik, SVP & GM, Lightning Order Management, Salesforce. 'That has been hard to do with traditional order management systems-they are rigid, brittle and hard to use. With Lightning Order Management, companies are armed with a flexible, scalable solution to deliver on customer expectations every time.'

'At Crocs, we're always putting our customers first-in how we approach design, technology and more,' said Harvey Bierman, VP, eCommerce Technology and Operations, Crocs. 'Legacy ERP and OMS are not designed in a consumer-centric way, which is why we're so excited about the potential of Lightning Order Management being able to deliver an innovative, customer-first experience.'

Salesforce Partners Amplify Lightning Order Management

Lightning Order Management will be bolstered by a rich ecosystem of Independent Software Vendor partners offering integrations for payments, tax, shipping, store and warehouse management. Additionally, consulting partners including Accenture, Astound Commerce, Capgemini and Deloitte will enable customers to create deeply customized solutions that are tailored to specific order management business needs.

Salesforce Reinvents the Complete Commerce Experience

Salesforce leads the way in both commerce and service, with more than half a billion shoppers using Commerce Cloud every month and 77 million case interactions handled by Service Cloud every day. Paired with Lightning Order Management, Salesforce customers are empowered to operate at scale, while delivering a complete ecommerce experience-from shopping to fulfillment to customer service.

Availability

Lightning Order Management is currently in pilot and will be generally available in February 2020.

