SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
Salesforce com : Introducing Salesforce Content Management System

11/07/2019 | 02:35pm EST

Today, we are announcing Salesforce Content Management System (CMS) - a hybrid CMS designed to help you easily create and deliver content to any channel or device.

We are omni-channel people. Every morning as I take the train to work, I scroll through Instagram and email. And, more often than not, I end up visiting an ecommerce site or a blog. When this experience is seamless, I'm a fan. But, if the email and site are inconsistent, I get frustrated, and I'm not alone. According to our latest State of the Connected Customer report, 78% of customers expect consistent experiences across departments.

In today's world, companies are working to create, deliver, and personalize content to their customers at every touchpoint. But, the problem lies with traditional content management systems. Legacy CMS' are designed for a single touchpoint, not an ever-evolving, omni-channel, customer journey.

We built Salesforce CMS to help empower teams, from novices to experts, to create content, and then it deliver to any channel - all connected to customer data.

'Content creators go from exposure to mastery quickly.'
Andy Jones, NOW TV

With Salesforce CMS, users like Andy Jones from NOW TV, a streaming service from Sky, can empower business users who create content faster than ever. Andy explains that 'content creators go from exposure to mastery quickly.' There is no need to wait six months for an IT or design team to create visual and beautiful content. 'The advantages of connecting CRM and CMS were immediately clear. We saw an obvious path to a better experience.'

Powerfully simple

With Salesforce CMS, any user can create, manage, and deliver content. You can choose a content type or create custom types, and quickly draft the content in the app, no technical chops required. Multi-language and translation support help you scale, and permissions help you collaborate while maintaining brand standards. Content creators can also develop content collections, which are like playlists of content that can be added to different experiences.

Fast and flexible

Salesforce CMS is a hybrid CMS, which means your teams can create content in a central location, and syndicate it to any digital touchpoint, whether it's an experience is powered by Salesforce or another system.

If you want to add content to an experience built with Salesforce, your users can choose from two of our 'what-you-see-is-what-you-get' (WYSIWYG) tools: Experience Builder and Commerce Page Designer. They can build an experience declaratively, and drag content components right onto the website, portal, forum, or commerce storefront. Both of these tools are developer-friendly, too, which is perfect if your design and development teams want to build the experience with code.

If you want to deliver content onto a third-party site, experience, or mobile app, you can use our headless APIs to deliver content smoothly.

Connected

When customers visit your digital properties, the content they see needs to be personalized and customer-centric. Every piece of content should address customer pains, needs, questions, and desires. Instead of creating content blindly, teams can kick off the content creation process informed by customer data.

Plus, Salesforce CMS lets you turn your data into content. Imagine having the ability to take a CRM record and translate the rows and columns into rich, visual content, like a banner, tile menu, or engaging promotional CTA.

With Salesforce CMS, every team can be an experience team.

Go far fast by connecting content to CRM data. Learn more about Salesforce CMS. And explore all you can do with a CMS designed to liberate content creators on the Salesforce CMS Basics Trailhead.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 19:34:01 UTC
