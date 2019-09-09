Salesforce com : Introducing the Dreamforce '19 Trailblazer Theater

We're delighted to announce the Dreamforce '19 Trailblazer Theater, where an incredible array of personal transformation stories will come to life all day, every day. As the Salesforce economy grows and millions of Trailblazers join our community, we're amazed by the incredible transformation happening in peoples careers, companies, industries, and communities. And we can't wait to bring them to life in the Trailblazer Theater!

The Trailblazer Theater will be in the heart of the Salesforce Campground and feature Trailblazer stories via live presentations and short videos. It will be a celebration of YOU. A place to share the passion, persistence, innovation, and community love that help you do well and do good. We will explore the innovative, pioneering mindset that propels Trailblazers to completely transform entire companies and industries. And we'll see inside the beautiful hearts and minds of successful Trailblazers who give back and share their success with the communities they love.

Here are three ways to join the fun!