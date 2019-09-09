Salesforce com : Introducing the Dreamforce '19 Trailblazer Theater

We're delighted to announce the Dreamforce '19 Trailblazer Theater, where an incredible array of personal transformation stories will come to life all day, every day. As the Salesforce economy grows and millions of Trailblazers join our community, we're amazed by the incredible transformation happening in peoples careers, companies, industries, and communities. And we can't wait to bring them to life in the Trailblazer Theater!
The Trailblazer Theater will be in the heart of the Salesforce Campground and feature Trailblazer stories via live presentations and short videos. It will be a celebration of YOU. A place to share the passion, persistence, innovation, and community love that help you do well and do good. We will explore the innovative, pioneering mindset that propels Trailblazers to completely transform entire companies and industries. And we'll see inside the beautiful hearts and minds of successful Trailblazers who give back and share their success with the communities they love.
Here are three ways to join the fun!
Share your #MyTrailblazerStory live in the Dreamforce Trailblazer Theater
-
Go to our Dreamforce call for speakers and presenters form before the September 17 deadline
-
Select Role: Other, Topic: Leadership, Industry: Other, Product: Trailhead
-
Tell us about your speaking experience and style
-
Share the highlights of your story in 'What would you like to speak about.'
-
Important: include #MyTrailblazerStory in the top line! This will help Trailblazer Theater submissions stand out among the thousands of others!
Want some inspiration? Check out Sandi Zellner's career and life transformation story. Hear how Zac Otero paved a path from factory floor to tech job. See how Salesforce partner and social entrepreneur Heather Black empowers other moms to thrive with flexible Salesforce jobs. Enjoy the innovator's mindset from Ekta Chopra and her teammates at e.l.f. Cosmetics. Listen to Gaby Pedroni's journey from stay-at-home mom to co-founder and community multiplier.
2. Join the #MyTrailblazerStory social video fun
What happens after submissions? We will confirm speakers by the end of September, then the preparation fun will begin!
We know there are thousands of stories ready to be told. But with only four days, we can only feature 50-75 in the live theater. And, we also know that while many of you can't make the trip, you're excited to share your story to inspire others! So we invite you to share a short video on social with #MyTrailblazerStory. We will curate and share a collection of these videos on the big screen at the Trailblazer Theater. Here are some guidelines for a great short video:
-
Keep it succinct. Challenge yourself to keep it to a minute or less.
-
Get up close. Put your phone or computer camera in landscape mode and get close so the main focus will be on your eyes and smile!
-
Just be you! The beauty of the Trailblazer Community is we welcome all and embrace the perfectly imperfect, so don't worry about being super polished.
Check out these awesome #MyTrailblazerStory examples from Lauren Zolp and Guha Arumugam.
3. Get ready for your heart to grow
Follow along on the blog and our @salesforce, @dreamforce, and @trailhead social channels for #MyTrailblazerStory fun leading up to Dreamforce. And we'll share plenty of video highlights from the Trailblazer Theater throughout Dreamforce and beyond.
