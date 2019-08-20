Salesforce com : Is Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Low Code Application Platforms

We're excited to announce that Gartner has named Salesforce a Leader in their new Magic Quadrant for Low Code Application Platforms (LCAP) .

Enterprises are increasingly adopting low code

Enterprises are adopting LCAP at an unprecedented rate. According to Gartner, 'by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity.' We are seeing the same trend at Salesforce with a whopping 165% projected two-year growth rate for low-code and no-code tools among IT organizations.

It's not hard to imagine why enterprises are increasingly turning to LCAP to develop the next generation of enterprise applications. As companies are facing stiffer competition with increasing demand for better experiences, IT departments are under pressure. Yet, 72% of IT leaders say project backlogs are preventing them from working on strategic projects. With LCAP, IT departments are looking to increase business agility so they can focus on delivering high-value work including investing in user experience.

Raising the bar for modern enterprise apps

Consumer experiences have raised the bar for enterprise apps. Customers and employees now expect apps to be automated, smart, and omni-channel, and that's where the Lighting Platform shines.

Enterprise apps that only surface relevant information to their customers or employees is no longer enough. Customers and employees now expect apps to solve complex issues within a couple of clicks. For example, in a banking app, customers not only want to see their account balances but also be able to report a lost or stolen credit card with a click of a button. Our Lightning Flow empowers companies to develop process-driven apps that embed automated processes in every interaction.

The automated processes available to a customer also need to be contextual and offer a personalized experience. Customers and employees expect tailored app views that adapt to their past actions and behavior. For example, in a customer service agent console, the agent would appreciate in-context conversation suggestions and knowledge recommendations to accelerate case resolution. With Salesforce Einstein, we help enterprises create customized, AI-powered apps.

Finally, the experience needs to be seamless and available at every user touchpoint. Customers and employees want to have the ability to interact with a company using their preferred channels as they often start and complete transactions across multiple devices. Our investments in Einstein Voice and Bots have expanded our touchpoints beyond traditional channels like web and mobile.

Empowering all Trailblazers to build enterprise apps

Lightning Platform is designed to empower all Trailblazers, whether they use clicks or code, to deliver business value easier and faster, together. Trailhead helps these Trailblazers learn in-demand skills and connect with the growing community of developers on the Lightning Platform.

For low code development, Lightning Platform provides the governance necessary to ensure IT standards and procedures are followed. Innovations in testing and training environments enable admins to collaborate with IT teams to build new features without compromising data and application security.

For companies with professional developer resources, we want to make application development as productive and flexible as possible. This is why we are heavily invested in standards-based frameworks and developer-friendly toolsets such as Lightning Web Components and Salesforce DX.

We're excited to be named a leader and will continue to blaze the trail for a new standard in enterprise app development.

Get the full story on why Gartner named Salesforce a Leader. Read the report.



Attribution and Disclaimers

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Paul Vincent, Kimihiko Iijima, Mark Driver, Jason Wong, Yefim Natis, 8 August 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.