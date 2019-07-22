Salesforce com : Is Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multi-Experience Development Platforms

We are excited to share that Salesforce has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's first-ever Multi-Experience Development Platform Magic Quadrant!

Why is multi-experience development a strategic priority for IT and business decision-makers?

The way people live and work is becoming more intelligent and connected than ever. Data is accessible on any device and there's no shortage of ways in which information is consumed - from mobile to voice, hands-free and beyond. In order to support the full spectrum of data consumption, Multi Experience Development Platforms need to support new engagement modes across all channels, including AI and automation services, integrate customer context, and deliver engaging experiences to both professional and citizen developers. Not only are we bringing these things together at Salesforce, we are making it so anyone can build with these technologies.

Why is multi-experience development a strategic priority for Salesforce?

Did you know that 64% of customers have used multiple devices to start and complete transactions? (Source: 'State of the Connected Customer,' Salesforce Research, June 2019). At Salesforce, we believe the convergence of AI, voice, web, and mobile will be the biggest shift in customer behaviors that will also change how vendors think about experience development. That's why the Salesforce Platform empowers brands to be more engaged with their customers, and employees to be more productive with clicks or code.

On the Salesforce Platform, developers of all skill levels are empowered to build engaging experiences - delivering a 360-degree view of the customer, integrated with data no matter where it resides, and complete with pathways to the latest methods of engagement in order to reach those customers no matter where they are.

What experiences is the Salesforce MXDP supporting?

The Salesforce platform offers a number of ways to easily build and deploy mobile apps with low-code or pro-code resources including Salesforce Mobile tools, Lightning Web Components, Salesforce Mobile SDK, or highly specialized Heroku apps

with low-code or pro-code resources including Salesforce Mobile tools, Lightning Web Components, Salesforce Mobile SDK, or highly specialized Heroku apps Modern Web Apps can be built using an experience builder that leverages the Salesforce metadata model and services of Salesforce to create modern, responsive apps

can be built using an experience builder that leverages the Salesforce metadata model and services of Salesforce to create modern, responsive apps 68% of IT leaders believe voice technologies will be a key part of their business processes within two years. (Source: 'Enterprise Technology Trends,' Salesforce Research, May 2019) That said, Salesforce supports building of conversational apps for voice and bots , leveraging Einstein's intelligent service. These bots can be wired into SMS, other messaging services, and devices like the Alexa.

, leveraging Einstein's intelligent service. These bots can be wired into SMS, other messaging services, and devices like the Alexa. The Salesforce Mobile SDK has support for ARKit that allows you to deliver immersive experiences and Salesforce Wear developer pack are the tools that help in creating wearable apps, all connected to Salesforce data.

Get the full story on why Gartner named Salesforce a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Multi-Experience Development Platforms. Read the report HERE.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms, Jason Wong, Van Baker, Mark Driver, Adrian Leow, Paul Vincent, 10 July 2019

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.