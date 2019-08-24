Log in
Salesforce com : Our Guides for Connecting Commerce, Marketing and Service

08/24/2019 | 09:06pm EDT

Listening to our community has taken us on the path of continuous and integrated customer experiences through Salesforce Customer 360, which will be generally available later this year. Along that journey, we've learned how to provide solutions for the challenges of today's world and stress the importance of building strong foundations along the way.

How can you get a 360-degree view of your customer?

We wrote about refining your data strategy in a previous post, which is an important step you shouldn't overlook. Think about your integrations and what systems need to be connected, such as commerce, marketing, and service. A canonical data model streamlines integrations around a common contact ID which will be the centerpiece for integrations, data mapping, profile sync and resolution in cases where there are discrepancies.

'Clean data and a well thought out strategy are a solid foundation to build your path to integrated and continuous customer experiences.'

Mihir Panchal | Senior Director, Cross-Cloud Program, Salesforce

Taking a use case approach

After many conversations and deep dives with our customers, we have identified the most common use cases within the customer journey. These use cases are the key moments that matter in the customer journey and where an integrated and continuous experience can provide the highest impact. The six key use cases we've identified are:

  1. Abandoned shopping cart
  2. Coupon redemption
  3. Order on behalf of
  4. Personalized recommendations
  5. Transactional emails
  6. View order history

Solution Kits are your guides to continuous experiences

Given the importance and bottom-line impact of these six most common use cases, Salesforce has developed a set of special guides called Solution Kits that layout best practices, considerations, and materials needed to start building continuous experiences. These are designed to arm our customers with everything needed to deliver high-impact, personalized shopping experiences that improve customer conversations, engagement, and loyalty. Each solution kit along with its description can be found below.

Let these solution kits be your guide today to achieving a continuous and integrated customer experience.

Want more juicy nuggets from the Salesforce Customer 360 team? Check out these awesome resources and stay tuned for more here! helpful recorded sessions, download a solution kit, or join the Customer 360 mailing list to stay abreast of product and solution updates.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 24 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 01:05:07 UTC
