Salesforce com : Our Guides for Connecting Commerce, Marketing and Service

Listening to our community has taken us on the path of continuous and integrated customer experiences through Salesforce Customer 360, which will be generally available later this year. Along that journey, we've learned how to provide solutions for the challenges of today's world and stress the importance of building strong foundations along the way.

How can you get a 360-degree view of your customer?

We wrote about refining your data strategy in a previous post, which is an important step you shouldn't overlook. Think about your integrations and what systems need to be connected, such as commerce, marketing, and service. A canonical data model streamlines integrations around a common contact ID which will be the centerpiece for integrations, data mapping, profile sync and resolution in cases where there are discrepancies.