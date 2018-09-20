Log in
SALESFORCE.COM (CRM)
News

Salesforce com : Pacers Sports & Entertainment Teams Up with Salesforce to Create the 'Ultimate Indiana Pacers Fan Experience'

09/20/2018 | 11:31am CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E)—the company behind the Indiana Pacers (NBA), Indiana Fever (WNBA), Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBA G League), Pacers Gaming (NBA 2K League), Bankers Life Fieldhouse arena and Pacers Foundation—is deploying Salesforce to personalize every digital interaction with fans and create the 'Ultimate Indiana Pacers Fan Experience,' with future plans to implement this experience across the entire PS&E portfolio of teams and brands.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

PS&E hosts hundreds of games, concerts and events each year for millions of fans—which will include the 70th NBA All-Star Game taking place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers, on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The company's vision for the ultimate fan experience is to provide fans with a personalized journey that is seamlessly connected across all touchpoints, including email marketing communications, social media engagement, digital advertising and customer service. That's why PS&E is expanding its use of Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Service Cloud, and adding Salesforce Einstein Analytics and MuleSoft, to unify its customer information on one platform.

"Our fans are the heart of our organization and we want to deliver the best possible experiences to them," said Rick Fuson, president and COO, Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "With Salesforce, we're bringing digital to the forefront of the fan experience, using innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence to better engage with our fans when and how they want, with content that is highly personalized to them."

"With Salesforce, the PS&E organization, including the Indiana Pacers, will be able to deliver a fully connected fan experience, engaging fans with the right message at the right time, on their preferred channel—before, during and after games, concerts and events to improve the experience for its fans around the world," said Bob Stutz, CEO of Salesforce Marketing Cloud. "As the global leader in CRM and one of the largest technology employers in Indiana, we're proud to partner with PS&E to create better, more personalized experiences for Pacers fans."

PS&E is deploying Salesforce DMP, Social Studio and Ad Studio with its use of Marketing Cloud. This will enable PS&E to understand customers' unique behaviors and preferences throughout the entire fan experience, and segment audiences to more precisely engage fans with relevant content, information and offers across social media and digital advertising. In addition, PS&E is deploying Einstein Analytics, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze data and automatically surface customer insights and recommendations that will enable the organization to make data-driven decisions and predict future trends. As a result, PS&E will be able to engage new fans on social media, email personalized content leading up to games, and push real-time offers during games through the Pacers mobile app.

PS&E is increasing its use of Service Cloud to transform customer experiences and deliver intelligent service across every digital touchpoint. For example, if a fan tweets about an issue while attending a game, a customer service representative will be notified so they can resolve the issue in real time. In addition, PS&E is adding Service Cloud Einstein, which applies artificial intelligence to make it easier for its customer service representatives to resolve issues quickly and accurately, with automated triage and routing, and next-step recommendations.

PS&E will use MuleSoft Anypoint Platform™ to connect fan data across its various systems in an application network and provide actionable insights that can be used to optimize the fan experience. With MuleSoft, the organization will be able to change and innovate faster based on the demands of its fans and the professional sports market as a whole.

About Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Pacers Sports & Entertainment is an integrated sports and entertainment company including the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Pacers Gaming, Pacers Foundation, Inc., and operations of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees has a shared purpose of winning through a commitment to excellence, serving the local community and entertaining fans and guests.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacers-sports--entertainment-teams-up-with-salesforce-to-create-the-ultimate-indiana-pacers-fan-experience-300715695.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2018
