Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : Posts Quarterly Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 08:30pm EST

By Aaron Tilley

Salesforce.com Inc. posted a fiscal third-quarter net loss after closing its biggest-ever acquisition even as its customer billings remained on a growth track.

The provider of subscription-based business software said Tuesday that it had a net loss of $109 million, compared with a $105 million net profit a year earlier.

In August, Salesforce said it had completed the purchase of Tableau Software, a data analytics platform, for more than $15 billion in stock. The addition, Salesforce has said, is expected to help the company build out a new business in data analytics software, though the deal's charges weighed on last quarter's bottom line.

Shares fell 1.9% in after-hours trading as some projections for billings growth in the current quarter disappointed investors. The company said the figure reflected the Tableau acquisition and some early renewal in the prior quarter.

Sales in the quarter ended Oct. 31 increased 33% to a record $4.51 billion, compared with the $4.45 billion that analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected. Salesforce's closely watched anticipated billings for the coming months from its subscription-based revenue model rose 28% year over year. It previously promised growth of 24% to 25%.

Salesforce's co-chief executive officer, Marc Benioff, told analysts that despite economic slowdowns in several important markets, companies were continuing to invest in digital tools underpinning growth prospects. In Europe, where tech spending is slowing, sales rose 42% in the latest quarter on a currency-adjusted basis, the company said.

The San Francisco company raised last month the top end of its full-year sales guidance to $17 billion after boosting its outlook over the summer. Salesforce also said it would increase sales to as high as $35 billion in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2024.

Salesforce's focus on rapidly boosting revenue has come with acquisitions to maintain momentum. In addition to the Tableau deal, Salesforce paid $6.5 billion last year for MuleSoft, a company that makes software to help customers tap into data from legacy computer systems as they migrate to the cloud. This year, Salesforce agreed to buy ClickSoftware, a provider of field-service management software, for $1.35 billion.

In keeping with the focus on growth, Salesforce said Tuesday that revenue in the current quarter should reach $4.74 billion to $4.75 billion. Analysts had forecast sales of $4.74 billion.

The company also said sales in the first quarter of the coming fiscal year should rise as much as 29% to $4.84 billion compared with the prior-year period.

Write to Aaron Tilley at Aaron.Tilley@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
08:30pSALESFORCE COM : Posts Quarterly Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition -- U..
DJ
05:09pSALESFORCE COM : Maintains Growth of Operating Earnings
DJ
04:23pSALESFORCE.COM : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:17pSALESFORCE.COM, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pSALESFORCE : Announces Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
PR
08:52aSALESFORCE : Reveals Record-Breaking $31 Billion in U.S. Cyber Week Digital Sale..
PR
12/02SALESFORCE : Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
PR
11/29SALESFORCE COM : Personal philanthropy during black friday season
AQ
11/28SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : quaterly earnings release
11/26SALESFORCE COM : Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Expected to Witne..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 966 M
EBIT 2020 2 778 M
Net income 2020 329 M
Finance 2020 4 335 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 524x
P/E ratio 2021 243x
EV / Sales2020 8,08x
EV / Sales2021 6,39x
Capitalization 141 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 188,31  $
Last Close Price 161,57  $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM17.96%140 931
NUTANIX, INC.-13.71%6 896
ANAPLAN, INC.93.14%6 757
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.20.88%3 701
QUALYS, INC.12.94%3 272
SANSAN INC--.--%1 578
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group