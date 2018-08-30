Log in
SALESFORCE.COM (CRM)
08:48aSALESFORCE COM : Revenue, Backlog Rise -- WSJ
DJ
08/29SALESFORCE.COM : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/29SALESFORCE : Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
PR
Salesforce com : Revenue, Backlog Rise -- WSJ

08/30/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Micah Maidenberg and Jay Greene

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 30, 2018).

Salesforce.com Inc. reported broad-based sales growth and grew its backlog of business during its latest quarter, as the business-software company digests its largest-ever acquisition and begins work under a new leadership structure.

Separately, Salesforce created an office of ethical and humane use, after facing questions from employees and activists this summer over its contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the role it plays in the Trump administration's immigration policy. The office will work with employees, customers and partners to develop standards for "the ethical and humane use of technology," co-CEO Marc Benioff said during a conference call with analysts.

Mr. Benioff didn't say who would lead the group or detail its purview, and a company spokeswoman declined to elaborate beyond the brief statement during the call.

The San Francisco company's financial performance comes as Salesforce moves into a new phase, with Mr. Benioff and Keith Block sharing top duties as co-chief executives. Mr. Block was promoted to the role from president and chief operating officer earlier this month.

For the quarter ended July 31, Salesforce said revenue rose 27% to $3.28 billion, beating the average analyst estimate on FactSet of $3.23 billion. Unearned revenue, which includes future billings, grew 24% to $5.88 billion, surpassing the Stifel Nicolaus & Co. expectation of growing 23% year-over-year.

The company reported a second-quarter profit of $299 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with a profit of $17.7 million, or 2 cents a share, for the same period last year. The company said it received an 18-cent-a-share tax benefit in connection with its purchase of MuleSoft Inc., which closed May 2.

MuleSoft, whose technology customers use to tap data from older computer systems as they move to the cloud, added $122 million in revenue in the quarter.

"It's in almost every dialogue we're having" with customers, Mr. Block said in an interview.

Salesforce earned an adjusted profit, a figure that excludes costs like amortization and stock-based compensation, of 71 cents a share for the period, compared with 33 cents a share last year. That performance beat the average analyst estimate of 47 cents a share.

Shares of Salesforce fell 3.5% in post-market trading, after gaining 1.2% to close Wednesday at $154.80.

The company's adjusted earnings-per-share guidance of 49 cents to 50 cents for the current quarter was below the 53 cents that analysts, surveyed by FactSet, had expected.

"That's the one that's a little light," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Tom Roderick said.

Salesforce's implied guidance for billings -- sales that get paid in coming quarters -- was also a bit below analyst expectations. Foreign currency "headwinds may be more than they anticipated," Salesforce finance chief Mark Hawkins said in an interview.

The company's stock is up 51% so far this year.

Best known for its customer-management technology, Salesforce has been branching into other sectors through acquisitions. The most recent quarter is the second period since Salesforce completed its acquisition of MuleSoft, which developed a service that allows customers to manage data in their own data centers and on the cloud. Valued at $6.5 billion, the deal was the largest ever for Salesforce.

Meanwhile, Salesforce slightly raised its financial targets for its current fiscal year, saying it now expects revenue between about $13.13 billion and $13.18 billion, up from the previous guidance of about $13.08 billion to $13.13 billion. Adjusted profit is now forecast at $2.50 to $2.52 a share, better than the $2.29 to $2.31 a share given previously.

The company has set of a goal of producing $23 billion in annual revenue by its fiscal year that will end in January 2022.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com and Jay Greene at Jay.Greene@wsj.com

