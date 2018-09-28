Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM (CRM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Salesforce com : San Francisco's Transit Center Ambitions Hit the Brakes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 05:15pm CEST

By Alejandro Lazo

SAN FRANCISCO--It was billed as the Grand Central Station of the West. Now the Salesforce Transit Center is turning into a major embarrassment for this city's political leadership.

This seven-years-under-construction, $2.3 billion hub in the heart of this booming city's trendy South of Market neighborhood opened on Aug. 11.

Two steel beams on the building's third floor that support a rooftop public garden have cracks, officials said this week-- one discovered on Tuesday, prompting the building's closure, the second during further inspection. Now the building is expected to remain shut until at least the end of next week, as experts determine the scale and cause of the problems.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called for a "thorough and transparent investigation to determine the causes, severity, and impacts" of the cracked beams.

"Someone needs to be held accountable once the cause is determined," she added.

The Salesforce Transit Center has during nearly three decades of planning been promoted as a state-of-the-art transportation center. The hub was created to make mass transit a more palatable option for the car commuters who clog the San Francisco Bay Area's highways and streets.

Unlike New York City, which has Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal that connect an expansive subway system and several commuter rail lines, the San Francisco Bay Area has a patchwork of overcapacity transportation systems with no easy way for travelers to transition to other trains and buses.

When Salesforce Transit Center opened, it did so primarily as a bus station, albeit perhaps the most architecturally stunning and expensive bus station in the country. The center has shopping and dining, a public art program and a 5-acre rooftop park open to the public.

During a second phase of construction not yet scheduled, Salesforce Transit Center was envisioned to become a key stop for the Caltrain commuter line, which runs between San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Currently it drops travelers more than a mile away from the city's downtown.

Further in the future, it is supposed to be the hub for California's bullet train linking San Francisco to Los Angeles. That project began construction in 2015 and is scheduled to be completed in 2033.

"The basic concept is valid, you can't expect people to ride a transit system that is broken into pieces that don't fit together," said Gerald Cauthen, a retired engineer and public transportation advocate.

Tom Radulovich, executive director of Livable City, a nonprofit dedicated to improving San Francisco for residents, and a former board member for Bay Area Rapid Transit, said this week's setback could hurt the project's broader ambitions.

"What is wrong...will get fixed, but the question is, how long will it take, how much will it cost, and can those costs be recovered from the people who made the mistakes?" he said. "If not, what it means is, funding we are counting on for those next stages, some of that could get eaten up fixing what is wrong with the terminal."

The center is named after the local software company Salesforce.com Inc., which bought the naming rights of the terminal last year.

The area around the transit center, a fast-growing neighborhood known as SoMa, has had other growing pains. It is next door to a luxury condo tower that opened in 2009 as the city's tallest residential structure and two years ago was discovered to be sinking, earning the nickname, "leaning tower of San Francisco."

Developers of the tower have blamed its sinking on the development of the transit center. Officials say they believe the fissures in the steel beams at the transit center aren't related to the tower.

Nearby Fremont Street was also closed following the discovery of the fissures. The shutdown has roiled traffic in a highly congested part of the city, just as Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference gets under way. That annual gathering draws about 170,000 visitors to the city.

The closing of the structure also comes as city officials here have been promoting a citywide Transit Week, where the use of public transportation was encouraged.

Write to Alejandro Lazo at alejandro.lazo@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
05:15pSALESFORCE COM : San Francisco's Transit Center Ambitions Hit the Brakes
DJ
02:53pSALESFORCE COM : Apptega Raises $700K Round to Create the Salesforce.com for Cyb..
AQ
09/27SALESFORCE : Supports Automobili Lamborghini in Building Connected Customer Expe..
PR
09/27SALESFORCE COM : Diane von Furstenberg Partners with Salesforce to Build Immersi..
PR
09/26SALESFORCE COM INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/26DXC TECHNOLOGY : to Buy Salesforce Specialist
DJ
09/26SALESFORCE COM : Digital Technology Pioneer ABB Expands Its Global Partnership w..
PR
09/26AMAZON : Salesforce and AWS Expand Global Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Enter..
AQ
09/25SALESFORCE COM : SurveyMonkey's Upsized IPO Prices Above Range -- Update
DJ
09/25SALESFORCE COM : Metallica Brings Fans Even Closer with Salesforce
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:33aPersonalization Is The Latest Theme - Cramer's Mad Money (9/27/18) 
09/27BMO out positive on Salesforce after Dreamforce event 
09/27Oppenheimer raises its Salesforce target on bookings momentum 
09/26Salesforce, Adobe face off with record cloud deal pricing 
09/25INSIDER WEEKENDS : 3 Insiders Of The Company Formerly Known As Valeant Pharmaceu.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 171 M
EBIT 2019 2 211 M
Net income 2019 738 M
Finance 2019 2 583 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 162,72
P/E ratio 2020 197,99
EV / Sales 2019 8,90x
EV / Sales 2020 7,26x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 169 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO & COO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Cindy Robbins Co-President & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM56.93%119 808
NUTANIX INC31.66%7 303
QUALYS INC49.20%3 412
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.59.72%3 405
SOPHOS GROUP PLC-17.82%3 156
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC-2.24%2 507
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.