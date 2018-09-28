Salesforce com : San Francisco's Transit Center Ambitions Hit the Brakes

By Alejandro Lazo

SAN FRANCISCO--It was billed as the Grand Central Station of the West. Now the Salesforce Transit Center is turning into a major embarrassment for this city's political leadership.

This seven-years-under-construction, $2.3 billion hub in the heart of this booming city's trendy South of Market neighborhood opened on Aug. 11.

Two steel beams on the building's third floor that support a rooftop public garden have cracks, officials said this week-- one discovered on Tuesday, prompting the building's closure, the second during further inspection. Now the building is expected to remain shut until at least the end of next week, as experts determine the scale and cause of the problems.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called for a "thorough and transparent investigation to determine the causes, severity, and impacts" of the cracked beams.

"Someone needs to be held accountable once the cause is determined," she added.

The Salesforce Transit Center has during nearly three decades of planning been promoted as a state-of-the-art transportation center. The hub was created to make mass transit a more palatable option for the car commuters who clog the San Francisco Bay Area's highways and streets.

Unlike New York City, which has Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal that connect an expansive subway system and several commuter rail lines, the San Francisco Bay Area has a patchwork of overcapacity transportation systems with no easy way for travelers to transition to other trains and buses.

When Salesforce Transit Center opened, it did so primarily as a bus station, albeit perhaps the most architecturally stunning and expensive bus station in the country. The center has shopping and dining, a public art program and a 5-acre rooftop park open to the public.

During a second phase of construction not yet scheduled, Salesforce Transit Center was envisioned to become a key stop for the Caltrain commuter line, which runs between San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Currently it drops travelers more than a mile away from the city's downtown.

Further in the future, it is supposed to be the hub for California's bullet train linking San Francisco to Los Angeles. That project began construction in 2015 and is scheduled to be completed in 2033.

"The basic concept is valid, you can't expect people to ride a transit system that is broken into pieces that don't fit together," said Gerald Cauthen, a retired engineer and public transportation advocate.

Tom Radulovich, executive director of Livable City, a nonprofit dedicated to improving San Francisco for residents, and a former board member for Bay Area Rapid Transit, said this week's setback could hurt the project's broader ambitions.

"What is wrong...will get fixed, but the question is, how long will it take, how much will it cost, and can those costs be recovered from the people who made the mistakes?" he said. "If not, what it means is, funding we are counting on for those next stages, some of that could get eaten up fixing what is wrong with the terminal."

The center is named after the local software company Salesforce.com Inc., which bought the naming rights of the terminal last year.

The area around the transit center, a fast-growing neighborhood known as SoMa, has had other growing pains. It is next door to a luxury condo tower that opened in 2009 as the city's tallest residential structure and two years ago was discovered to be sinking, earning the nickname, "leaning tower of San Francisco."

Developers of the tower have blamed its sinking on the development of the transit center. Officials say they believe the fissures in the steel beams at the transit center aren't related to the tower.

Nearby Fremont Street was also closed following the discovery of the fissures. The shutdown has roiled traffic in a highly congested part of the city, just as Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference gets under way. That annual gathering draws about 170,000 visitors to the city.

The closing of the structure also comes as city officials here have been promoting a citywide Transit Week, where the use of public transportation was encouraged.

Write to Alejandro Lazo at alejandro.lazo@wsj.com