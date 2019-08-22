Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM

(CRM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : Shares Rise on Better-Than-Expected 2Q Revenue, Upbeat Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) rose 6.62% in after-hours trading after it posted a higher second-quarter revenue and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

The cloud-based software company posted quarterly revenue of $4 billion, up from $3.28 billion in the comparable quarter last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $3.96 billion.

Salesforce raised its full-year guidance to between $16.75 billion and $16.90 billion, from a range of $16.10 to $16.25 billion.

The company's quarterly earnings declined to $91 million, or 11 cents a share, from $299 million, or 39 cents a share, in the prior year due to higher operating expenses. Analysts had expected a loss of 5 cents a share.

The company slashed its full-year per-earnings guidance to between 28 cents and 30 cents, from between 78 cents and 80 cents. It raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to between $2.82 and $2.84, from a range of $2.88 to $2.90.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALESFORCE.COM
04:59pSALESFORCE COM : Shares Rise on Better-Than-Expected 2Q Revenue, Upbeat Guidance
DJ
04:26pSALESFORCE.COM : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pSALESFORCE.COM, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pSALESFORCE : Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
PR
02:33pSALESFORCE COM : What Story Do You Need to Tell? Dreamforce Call for Speakers
PU
02:33pSALESFORCE COM : Three 2019 Holiday Shopping Trends Retailers Should Expect
PU
10:05aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BNP, HSBC, Mastercard, IAG
08/21SALESFORCE COM : Unlock New Opportunities With Dreamforce Bootcamps and 50% Off ..
PU
08/21SALESFORCE COM : How a Small Business Saved 20 Hours Per Week With This One Tech..
PU
08/20SALESFORCE COM : The Latest Trends in Marketing Metrics and ROI
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 619 M
EBIT 2020 2 721 M
Net income 2020 565 M
Finance 2020 5 081 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 220x
P/E ratio 2021 142x
EV / Sales2020 7,44x
EV / Sales2021 5,86x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 181,38  $
Last Close Price 147,38  $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman, Co-President, Co-CEO & COO
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Cindy Robbins Co-President & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM7.60%128 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group