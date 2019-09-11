Log in
Salesforce com : Take Your Leadership Skills to the Next Level at the Trailblazer Summit

09/11/2019

Trailblazers are pioneers, innovators, and lifelong learners. They inspire others with their constant innovation, by transforming the customer experience, and by growing their careers. Trailblazers drive change.

Due to the new technologies and innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, customers demand high-value experiences at every step of the buyer's journey - Trailblazers are the ones helping shape business strategy to go above and beyond to meet their customer's expectations.

At Salesforce, we believe anyone can be a Trailblazer. As part of our commitment to growing our community of Trailblazers, we're hosting our first-ever Trailblazer Summit at Salesforce Tower in San Francisco - a gathering of our emerging leaders for two days of networking and valuable insights. During the summit, Trailblazers will take part in content sessions led by top Salesforce leaders, fellow Trailblazers, MVPs, and professional development experts.

How did the Trailblazer Summit come to life?

Senior Director of Product Marketing, Nicole Granucci, was one of the core team that brought this event to life. 'We identified that we want to take Dreamforce to a new level of Trailblazer engagement this year - but, to do that, we need to train people to be thought leaders, influencers, and strong speakers. At Salesforce, we're fortunate to have the speaker training, writing, and thought leadership guidance to help make us the best in the business. We had the realization we could take our internal approach to this kind of training to our customers.'

Granucci says the purpose of the Trailblazer Summit is to 'give the next generation of 'emerging Trailblazers' access to learning key leadership skills that will help them rise as business leaders and change agents in their communities.'

Keep up with all the action at Trailblazer Summit including the keynote by Salesforce Chief Equality Officer, Tony Prophet, and educational sessions about how to take your community leadership to the next level by streaming the event on Salesforce Live.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 17:41:01 UTC
