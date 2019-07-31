Salesforce com : The 6 Most Common Small Business Email Marketing Mistakes

This article was written by Shay Howe, the VP of Marketing and Design at ActiveCampaign, a Salesforce partner.

Did you know email is one of the most effective marketing channels for small businesses? It returns $38 for every dollar spent, according to the Direct Marketing Association. Research shows email is 40x more effective than social media, and marketer Ryan Holiday argues that email lists are the most important marketing asset. The numbers sound impressive, but we also know that most small businesses are probably not getting back $38 for every dollar spent on email. Why?

They are (probably) making these six email marketing mistakes.

1. Summaries or clever puns in email subject lines

If only 10% of people open your emails, you're barely reaching any of the people on your email list. A great subject line can skyrocket open rates, but most subject lines have one of these two problems:

Summarizing the contents of the email (which doesn't entice people to open)

Using clever puns or jokes (which doesn't give people a reason to open)

A subject line is similar to a newspaper headline. As famed ad-man David Ogilvy says, double meanings, puns, and other obscurities are counter-productive in a headline. Since your headline is competing with so many others, get to the point and say what you want to say.

One of the best ways to write great subject lines is to use the 'information gap' theory coined by behavioral economist George Loewenstein. He named five ways you can make someone curious:

Ask a curiosity-inducing question Start a story, but don't finish it Be unexpected Imply you have information the reader doesn't Imply the reader has information, but they've forgotten it

When you sit down to write subject lines, start with your topic. Then ask yourself:

'How can I make this a question?'

'Can I make this the beginning of a story?'

'How can I be unexpected?'

Your subject lines will improve, and your open rates will go up.

2. Weak (or no) preheader text

Preheader text is the small snippet of text that appears right after your subject line. In most emails, it looks like a second email subject line or a subhead.

If you don't consciously choose your preheader, most email platforms will pull the text from the beginning of your email. Sometimes that's ok. Other times the first text is something like 'view in browser' - or worse, 'unsubscribe.'

Some email platforms, like ActiveCampaign, make it easy to change your preheader text without needing any HTML or CSS. Take a moment to update your preheader text, and you should see email open rates go up.