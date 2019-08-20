Salesforce com : The Latest Trends in Marketing Metrics and ROI

Marketers now assume a larger role in business-wide customer experience initiatives. As their responsibilities evolve from pure lead generation to encompass more of the customer journey, the definition of success is changing, affecting how marketing metrics are analyzed.

To uncover the latest in marketing metrics, as well as which programs and channels generate the most ROI, Salesforce Research surveyed 4,100+ global marketing leaders for their perspectives. You can find the results in our new report Trends and Tactics Driving Marketing ROI, but here's a peek at some of the key findings.

Increasing sales remains marketers' core mission. Accordingly, the most popular marketing metrics are revenue growth and sales effectiveness, like direct involvement in opportunities and qualitative sales feedback.

However, the amount of data available to marketers is increasing at a tremendous pace, along with new advanced tools and methods for analyzing data. This has opened the door for marketers to track metrics that are more sophisticated, granular, and customer-focused than before.

For instance, 43% of marketers currently track lifetime customer value (LTV), and an additional 46% plan to track it, representing 107% projected growth. Compared to simpler metrics like lead counts and page views, LTV offers a holistic view of the customer relationship - from discovery through advocacy - and is calculated by synthesizing the new data available to marketers - online and offline engagement, average order value, order frequency, and so on.